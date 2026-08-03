Bull DeFi launches new computing power investment strategies, all aimed at helping participants grow their digital wealth

London, United Kingdom, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the digital economy continues to evolve, computing power has become one of the most valuable resources supporting modern digital infrastructure. The increasing demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data processing, and high-performance computing has created new opportunities for individuals seeking innovative approaches to long-term wealth creation.





Recognizing these market developments, Bull DeFi has announced the launch of its new computing power investment strategies. Built on an upgraded technical architecture and intelligent management framework, the initiative is designed to provide participants with a more systematic, transparent, and efficient pathway toward digital wealth accumulation.

The newly introduced strategies reflect Bull DeFi's ongoing commitment to technological innovation and operational excellence. By combining intelligent resource allocation with automated management systems, the platform seeks to improve investment efficiency while providing participants with a streamlined experience and sustainable long-term value.

A Smarter Approach to Computing Power Investment

Computing power has become an essential driver of today's technology-driven economy, supporting cloud services, artificial intelligence, enterprise applications, and large-scale data processing. As demand for advanced computing resources continues to grow, investors are increasingly seeking solutions that combine innovation with simplicity and operational efficiency.

Bull DeFi's latest investment strategy introduces a refined management model centered on intelligent resource allocation, automated operations, and continuous system optimization. Rather than relying solely on large-scale infrastructure expansion, the platform focuses on maximizing operational efficiency through data-driven management and advanced technology.

This approach reflects the broader evolution of the computing industry, where intelligent management and continuous innovation are becoming increasingly important in delivering sustainable long-term value for participants.

Supporting Sustainable Digital Wealth Growth

Bull DeFi's computing power investment strategies are designed around the principle of long-term value creation. By integrating advanced technologies with systematic operational management, the platform aims to create an investment environment that supports sustainable financial growth while adapting to the changing needs of the digital economy.

The company believes that continuous innovation, efficient resource utilization, and intelligent infrastructure management will remain key factors in helping participants build long-term digital wealth.

Three Simple Steps to Get Started

Bull DeFi has designed its onboarding process to make participation straightforward and accessible for both new and experienced users.

1. Register an Account

Participants can create a Bull DeFi account using their email address. As part of the platform's welcome program, eligible new users receive a US$20 registration reward upon successfully opening an account. The welcome reward can be used toward selecting a computing power investment plan, subject to the platform's applicable terms and conditions.

2. Choose a Computing Power Plan

After registration, participants can select a computing power plan that aligns with their individual financial objectives and investment preferences. Bull DeFi offers multiple plan options designed to accommodate different participation levels while providing flexibility for long-term wealth planning.

3. Activate the Plan and Monitor Daily Earnings

Once a computing power plan has been activated, Bull DeFi's intelligent management system automatically manages day-to-day operations. Participants can monitor their daily earnings through their personal dashboard and choose to withdraw available earnings or reinvest them according to their individual financial goals.

About Bull DeFi

Bull DeFi is a platform specializing in intelligent computing power investment and cloud computing infrastructure. Through continuous innovation in system architecture, intelligent resource allocation, and operational management, the company is committed to delivering efficient, transparent, and sustainable technology solutions for a global community of participants.

Driven by a long-term vision of innovation, Bull DeFi continues to invest in cloud computing technologies, intelligent infrastructure, and advanced management systems to support the evolving needs of the digital economy. By emphasizing efficiency, transparency, and intelligent operations, the company aims to help participants pursue sustainable digital wealth growth while contributing to the advancement of next-generation computing technologies.

Media Contact

Bull DeFi

Website: www.bulldefi.com

Email: info@bulldefi.com

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial, investment, legal, or tax advice, or as an offer or solicitation to purchase any product or service. Any forward-looking statements contained herein reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Individuals should conduct their own independent research and seek professional advice before making any investment decisions.



