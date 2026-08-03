GMEX Robotics Corporation to Launch 247meta.ai Multi-Model Platform for Autonomous Enterprise and Consumer Workflows

Set for a September 2026 rollout, the AI-native orchestration platform integrates leading commercial and open-weight architectures to deliver continuous, 24/7 digital workforce solutions.

Sydney, Australia, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GMEX Robotics Corporation (Nasdaq: GMEX) (“GMEX” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on the development and commercialization of AI-powered robotics and intelligent automation solutions, today announced that 247meta.ai, its multi-agent orchestration platform, has entered final testing ahead of a planned global commercial rollout in late September 2026. Purpose-built to serve both institutional enterprise clients and end-users, 247meta.ai will deliver a 24/7 digital workforce powered by an agnostic, multi-model infrastructure that dynamically integrates leading proprietary and open-weight AI architectures.

Instead of functioning as a rigid, pre-programmed chatbot that just matches keywords to a script, 247meta.ai acts more like a human assistant by using Artificial Social Intelligence (ASI) and a multi-model infrastructure, which seamlessly pulls brainpower from several different advanced AI models depending on what the task requires.

By uniting high-precision analytics with a culturally aware empathy engine, 247meta.ai goes beyond translating words to understanding true intent. It leverages past interactions to adapt its communication style in real time, enabling smart, autonomous decision-making without continuous human intervention.

"Capital markets and global organizations no longer need isolated AI pilots; they require a unified, cost-efficient execution layer," said Jack Zeng, Head of Technology at GMEX. "By combining flexible multi-model routing with predictive behavioral modeling, 247meta.ai transforms digital automation into a continuous, highly adaptable asset that scales seamlessly across borders."

Key Platform Capabilities Include:

Multi-Model Infrastructure Agnosticism: Dynamically routes tasks across leading commercial and open-weight architectures to mitigate regulatory risks and optimize cost structures.

Dynamically routes tasks across leading commercial and open-weight architectures to mitigate regulatory risks and optimize cost structures. Continuous Cross-Border Execution : Continuously adapts to regional communication habits, shifting sentiment, and multi-market operational environments.

: Continuously adapts to regional communication habits, shifting sentiment, and multi-market operational environments. High-Capacity Behavioral Memory : Leverages extended context windows to track user preferences over time, mapping long-term behavior and anticipating operational needs.

: Leverages extended context windows to track user preferences over time, mapping long-term behavior and anticipating operational needs. Integrated Cognitive System: Combines front-facing empathy and nuance tracking with deep analytical and logical reasoning cores.

The platform is expected to officially open for global commercial deployment at the end of September 2026.

About GMEX Robotics Corporation

GMEX is a technology company focused on the development and commercialization of AI-powered robotics and intelligent automation solutions. The Company is advancing robotics applications across consumer, hospitality and commercial environments, combining artificial intelligence with hardware innovation to deliver efficient and scalable automation technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the launch of 247meta.ai, and the anticipated utility of the related services and products, and the anticipated strategic, technological and commercial benefits of 247meta.ai; the adoption of 247meta.ai by end users, and the future performance, revenue, business plans and prospects of our company and the 247meta.ai products and services.

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “targets,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “potential,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements reflect management’s current expectations and are based on information available as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the failure to secure adoption of the product and services; the failure to comply with or obtain regulatory, corporate or third-party laws, regulations, contract terms or terms of use; the failure to protect any intellectual property aspects of 247meta.ai while ensuring no aspect of related products or services infringe on the intellectual property rights of other parties; the possibility that the anticipated strategic, technological or financial benefits may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks associated with integrating, developing, testing and commercializing the technology; the early-stage and evolving nature of the 247meta.ai technologies; risks related to the introduction of competing products and services that are or are perceived to be superior to 247meta.ai; the ability to generally protect and enforce intellectual-property rights; data privacy, cybersecurity, artificial-intelligence and cross-border regulatory risks; the generally competitive and rapidly evolving nature of the artificial-intelligence and robotics industries; macroeconomic and market conditions; and other risks described from time to time in GMEX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. GMEX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

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