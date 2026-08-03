Growth of 150% in One Year: How BirBir Became Central Asia’s Fastest-Growing Classifieds Platform

ТASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BirBir, Uzbekistan’s rapidly growing classifieds and peer-to-peer marketplace platform, announced 150% year-over-year growth, strengthening its position as one of the fastest-growing digital commerce platforms in Central Asia.



Founded in 2024, BirBir was created to make buying, selling, renting, and exchanging goods and services easier for millions of people across Uzbekistan. Today, the platform operates nationwide, covering all regions and cities of the country, while offering 18 categories ranging from real estate and vehicles to electronics, jobs, services, and consumer goods.



The growth comes amid a broader digital transformation of Uzbekistan’s economy. The country continues to experience strong economic and digital adoption trends, creating favorable conditions for online marketplaces and classifieds platforms.

Key Growth Highlights

Over the last 12 months, BirBir achieved:

150% year-over-year platform growth;

Over 3 million installs across iOS and Android devices;

Nationwide coverage across all regions of Uzbekistan, with the strongest presence in Tashkent and market-leading positions in Women’s Fashion, Footwear, and Accessories categories.

Continued expansion of buyer-seller interactions and marketplace activity;

Rapid growth in mobile engagement and repeat users.

“Electronics and women’s fashion have become two of our strongest categories — they show how quickly people adopt the habit of selling what they no longer use. This is exactly the kind of liquidity that turns a marketplace into an everyday tool rather than a one-time experience,” said Aleksander Bayzarov, Co-Founder of BirBir.

Building a Marketplace for the Next Generation of Digital Consumers

Unlike traditional classifieds platforms, BirBir was designed as a mobile-first ecosystem tailored specifically to the needs of Central Asian users.



The platform combines local market expertise with modern technology, including AI-powered content moderation, enhanced search capabilities, identity verification tools, and location-based discovery features that improve trust and user experience.



“Our goal has always been simple: make buying and selling as easy as sending a message,” said Aleksander Pekin, Co-Founder of BirBir. “The 150% growth demonstrates that users across Uzbekistan are looking for modern, trusted, and convenient digital marketplaces.”



Tashkent remains BirBir’s largest market and key growth driver, while the Fergana Valley has become one of the platform’s most dynamic regions. Today, BirBir is increasingly recognized by local users as a preferred destination for buying and selling goods across Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana, driven by strong marketplace activity and growing community engagement.



Continued Investment in Growth



The company continues to invest heavily in product development, AI technologies, infrastructure, and marketplace safety. Earlier, BirBir secured $10 million in funding to accelerate growth, expand its engineering capabilities, and strengthen its market position in Uzbekistan and the broader region.



BirBir also pioneered a new approach to marketplace marketing in Uzbekistan by launching «The BirBirovs Family», the country’s first branded sitcom created by a classifieds platform. The series attracted more than 8 million views across social media platforms, significantly increasing brand awareness and helping the company engage with a new generation of digital consumers.



Looking ahead, BirBir plans to further expand its technology stack, improve user trust and verification systems, and introduce new tools designed to help buyers and sellers connect more efficiently. The company will also continue investing in innovative content formats, creator partnerships, and community-driven initiatives designed to strengthen user engagement and accelerate marketplace growth across Uzbekistan and the wider Central Asian region.



https://thenewsfront.com/growth-of-150-in-one-year-how-birbir-became-central-asias-fastest-growing-classifieds-platform/