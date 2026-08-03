Zeo Energy Reports Increasing Homeowner Interest in Residential Solar as Electricity Prices and Grid Demand Rise

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) (“Zeo” or the “Company”), a diversified provider of residential solar power and commercial long-duration energy-storage solutions, today highlighted strengthening demand for residential solar power and energy storage as homeowners seek greater control over rising electricity costs amid increasing pressure on regional power grids.

U.S. electricity demand is entering a period of sustained growth driven by artificial intelligence data centers, advanced manufacturing, transportation electrification and other large power users. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) expects national electricity consumption to increase from a record 4,195 billion kilowatt-hours (“kWh”) in 2025 to approximately 4,269 billion kWh in 2026 and 4,399 billion kWh in 2027.

Residential electricity prices are also continuing to rise. The EIA has forecast that average residential electricity prices will increase approximately 5.1% in 2026. Recent EIA data showed significant year-over-year electricity price increases in 44 of 50 states and the District of Columbia, with Ohio and Illinois among the states reporting the largest increases of approximately 22%. Other states are expected to follow similar increases in the next 1-2 years.

These trends are especially relevant in the eastern United States where Zeo sells and installs most of its systems. PJM Interconnection (PJM), the largest power grid operator in the United States, serves 67 million residential customers in 13 eastern states plus the District of Columbia. PJM recently announced it is experiencing unprecedented demand from data centers and other large-load customers. Recent capacity-market results and industry analyses indicate that the cost of securing sufficient generating capacity has increased sharply, creating the potential for higher costs to reach utilities and their customers.

PJM recently reported an approximately 6.8-gigawatt supply shortfall in its capacity procurement process despite historically high auction prices. The grid operator projects that data centers and other large customers could contribute approximately 70 gigawatts of additional demand by 2038. Industry analysis has also estimated that residential electricity bills in parts of the PJM region could increase between 30% and 60% by 2030, depending on load growth, generation additions, transmission investment, and regulatory outcomes.

“Homeowners are increasingly recognizing their electricity prices are likely to substantially increase over time,” said Tim Bridgewater, Chief Executive Officer of Zeo Energy. “The combination of accelerating data-center development, aging grid infrastructure, transmission investment and growing demand from other large electricity users is causing families to look more seriously at producing and managing energy at home.

Zeo believes residential solar gives homeowners an opportunity to reduce utility electricity purchases, improve long-term energy-cost predictability, and, when paired with battery storage, increase resilience during outages or grid stress. Actual customer savings depend on system production, utility rates, financing terms, local net-metering or net-billing policies, household electricity use, and other factors.

Industry Indicators Support a Residential Solar Recovery

The Solar Energy Industries Association (“SEIA”) and research firm Wood Mackenzie reported that the U.S. residential solar sector installed approximately 1,179 megawatts during the first quarter of 2026, a 6% increase from the first quarter of 2025.

Although industry forecasts anticipate near-term volatility following changes to federal residential tax incentives, the longer-term outlook remains encouraging. SEIA and Wood Mackenzie forecast that the residential solar market will begin recovering in 2027 and grow at an average annual rate of approximately 7% from 2027 through 2030, supported by rising retail electricity prices, declining system costs, and continued availability of third-party-owned solar products.

SEIA also estimates that:

More than 46 gigawatts of residential solar capacity are installed in the United States;

Approximately 9% of U.S. homes currently have solar;

More than eight million residential solar systems are expected by 2030; and

Approximately 11% of U.S. homes are expected to have solar by 2030.





These forecasts indicate that millions of suitable U.S. homes will remain without solar at the end of the decade, representing a substantial addressable market for solar and energy storage sales and installation platforms like Zeo.

“We remain optimistic that 2027 will mark a significant recovery year for the residential solar industry, and we are already seeing increasing demand across the markets in which Zeo sells and installs residential solar systems,” Bridgewater said. “Higher utility rates strengthen the solar and storage value propositions for homeowners, while the industry is adapting through more efficient operations, improved financing products, and greater integration of solar, battery storage, and intelligent home-energy management.”

Zeo is also seeing renewed interest from tax-equity providers seeking to support residential solar financing platforms like Zeo’s commercial partners Palmetto’s LightReach and GoodLeap, through leasing structures which will continue to be available to home owners at least through 2030.

“The combination of increasing homeowner demand, rising utility costs, renewed tax-equity interest, and safe-harbored equipment creates what we believe is a compelling opportunity for Zeo’s growth for the next 4-5 years. We are focused on converting that opportunity into disciplined revenue growth, improved operating efficiency, and long-term value for our customers and shareholders,” Bridgewater concluded.

Industry Sources

The market statistics and industry observations referenced in this release were derived from publicly available information published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the Solar Energy Industries Association, Wood Mackenzie, PJM Interconnection, Enphase Energy, and industry news organizations, including:

U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook and Electricity Monthly Update;

Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie, U.S. Solar Market Insight reports;

PJM Interconnection capacity-market and load-growth information; and

Published industry analyses concerning data-center electricity demand and its potential effect on regional electricity markets.





About Zeo Energy Corp.

Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) is a diversified clean energy company providing residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solutions that cut costs and carbon emissions. Based in Florida, Zeo operates Sunergy Solar, a residential solar, distributed energy, and efficiency solutions business, in high-growth markets with limited competitive saturation. It also operates Heliogen., a long-duration energy generation and storage business designed to deliver renewable power for high-demand applications such as AI, data centers, and other energy-intensive industries. With its vertically integrated approach, Zeo helps customers with a cost-effective transition to 24/7 clean energy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of Zeo’s management in connection with this press release contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company, including regarding the Company’s beliefs regarding the addressable market for its products and the growth trends in such markets as described herein. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," “explore,” “develop,” “development,” “deploy,” “deployment, "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," along with derivatives of such words and similar references to future periods may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

All forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of significant judgments, risks, and uncertainties. As a result of a number of significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the market in which the Company operates and the Company's actual results or performance may be materially and adversely different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: (i) prevailing market prices for energy, which are subject to significant change over time; (ii) market acceptance of the Company’s products and solutions; (iii) the Company's success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees, or directors; (iv) the Company's ability to raise capital when needed and maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on Nasdaq; (v) limited liquidity and trading of the Company's securities; (vi) geopolitical risks and changes in applicable laws or regulations, including tariffs or trade restrictions; (vii) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (viii) operational risks, including risks associated with Zeo’s evolving business model; (ix) litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of management time and attention and the additional costs and demands on the Company's resources; and (x) other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its subsequent periodic reports and other filings with the SEC.

Accordingly, in light of the significant risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on these statements or regard them as a representation or warranty by the Company, its directors, officers or employees or any other person that the Company will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. Forward-looking statements represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. Subsequent events and developments may cause these views to change. While the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company disclaims any obligation to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of the Company as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Zeo Energy Corp. Contacts

For Investors:

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group

ZEO@gateway-grp.com