CTW to Attend Anime NYC 2026 as Official Event Sponsor, Advancing Its North American Expansion Initiatives

TOKYO, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTW (Nasdaq: CTW) ("CTW" or "the Company"), a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based games through its flagship platform, G123.jp, today announced that it will sponsor and participate in Anime NYC 2026, taking place August 20-23, 2026, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Anime NYC is the largest U.S.-based anime convention on the East Coast, drawing tens of thousands of anime fans, creators, publishers, and industry participants from across North America each year.

CTW's participation follows the Company's opening of its first North American office in New York City’s One World Trade Center in February 2026 and will provide the Company with an opportunity to engage directly with anime fans, better understand the interests of North American audiences, and develop relationships with participants across the anime and gaming industries.

“Anime NYC gives us an important opportunity to listen and learn directly from anime fans while building closer relationships with industry participants in North America,” said Ryuichi Sasaki, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of CTW. “As we continue expanding CTW’s presence internationally, we intend to become more active in local anime communities, create stronger connections with players and potential partners, and apply what we learn to how we introduce G123 and its games to audiences in North America and other markets outside Japan.”

Anime NYC 2026 – Event Details

Dates: August 20-23, 2026

Location: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center – New York, NY

Additional details regarding CTW's on-site presence at Anime NYC 2026 will be made available on G123.jp and the Company's social media channels closer to the event.

Attending parties and industry participants interested in meeting with the CTW team can contact their Anime NYC representative.

About Anime NYC

Anime NYC is New York City's premier anime convention, presenting the best of Japanese pop culture in the heart of Manhattan. Held annually at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, the four-day event brings together anime fans, publishers, and industry partners for exhibits, exclusive screenings, extensive panel programming, and appearances by some of the biggest creators in Japan. Attendees celebrate Japanese animation, manga, and culture alongside a growing community that has made Anime NYC one of the largest and fastest-growing anime conventions in North America.

About CTW

CTW is a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based, free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese anime IP, including So I’m a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest – Rebellion Soul, and Queen’s Blade Limit Break. CTW delivers these games through its globally accessible flagship platform, G123.jp, which has accumulated paying users in over 180 countries since its 2018 launch. Founded in Tokyo in 2013, CTW partners with anime and manga IP holders to bring officially licensed titles to players around the world with no downloads or account registration required.

For more information, visit www.ctw.inc or G123.jp.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. CTW may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about CTW's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: CTW's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to distribute successful and engaging games with high "playability" on its platform; its ability to efficiently attract and retain end-users who come to play and make in-game purchases; its ability to achieve positive return on investment on user acquisition efforts; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with game developers; governmental policies and regulations relating to CTW's industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in Japan and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CTW's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and CTW undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Media Contact:

CTW Press Team

corpcomm@ctw.inc

Investor Relations Contact:

Patrick Federle | Head of Investor Relations

investor@ctw.inc