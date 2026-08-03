Sandler Law Group Names Peter Idziak Partner-in-Charge to Lead the Firm's Next Phase of Growth

DALLAS, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandler Law Group (SLG), a leading provider of legal and support services in residential mortgage lending transactions, is excited to announce that Peter Idziak has joined the firm as Partner-in-Charge. In this role, Idziak will lead the firm's day-to-day legal practice and help guide its residential mortgage closing, document preparation, and compliance operations. In addition, he will spearhead the firm’s ongoing efforts to enhance client service delivery by leveraging technology and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Idziak brings almost two decades of experience representing clients in residential mortgage lending, with a national reputation as an authority on consumer financial regulation. Before joining SLG, he practiced at two Texas law firms specializing in mortgage document preparation, advising lenders on regulatory compliance and consumer financial law.

His practice spans the full range of federal statutes governing residential lending, including RESPA, TILA, ECOA, FCRA, FDCPA, and HMDA. A frequent speaker and contributor to mortgage industry publications, Idziak has become a nationally recognized authority on emerging compliance issues, including the adoption of artificial intelligence and new technology across the lending sector. Idziak earned his Juris Doctor with honors from the University of Texas School of Law and holds a bachelor's degree with honors in Government from Harvard University.

"Peter combines a rare depth of regulatory knowledge with the leadership skills to build and mentor high-performing legal teams," said Andy Sandler, CEO of SLG. "He understands not only where the rules stand today, but where the industry is heading, particularly as artificial intelligence reshapes how lenders originate, document, and close loans. Peter has exactly the vision and judgment we need to advance our practice and deliver cost-effective client services in this increasingly complex and AI-dependent world."

"What excites me most is the opportunity to leverage the expertise of SLG's attorneys with the mortgage compliance ecosystem that Andy has built through Asurity Technologies, including its Propel™ document platform and its RegCheck® compliance solution," said Idziak. "This combination of subject-matter expertise with industry-leading technology offerings will allow SLG to help clients efficiently produce compliant disclosures and loan packages while closing loans quickly and confidently."

About Sandler Law Group

Sandler Law Group (SLG) is a Dallas-based law firm serving mortgage lenders and financial institutions nationwide. The firm provides legal counsel, regulatory guidance, attorney review for Unauthorized Practice of Law (UPL) compliance, and mortgage document preparation services. Working closely with Asurity, SLG combines experienced legal counsel with compliance expertise and technology-enabled capabilities to help clients navigate an evolving regulatory landscape and support efficient lending operations. For more information about Sandler Law Group, visit sandlerllc.com .

Media Contact:

Joey Alaimo

Senior Director of Marketing

(754) 315-1880

jalaimo@asurity.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/487998a3-7256-4524-9013-7406cfe19b6a