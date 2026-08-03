Gaxos Announces $1,000,000 Share Repurchase Plan

Roseland, NJ , Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company")(NASDAQ: GXAI), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various high-growth sectors, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase, from time to time, up to an aggregate of $1,000,000 of the Company’s common stock.

“The board’s decision to authorize a share buyback program directly reflects its belief that the Company’s current stock price does not indicate Gaxos’ true value. We sincerely believe that our lines of business have real potential for meaningful scale. The current capital market conditions allow us to capture additional value for all shareholders through this measured buyback program. Our Board of Directors and executive management team are committed to delivering value to our shareholders,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos.

The timing, the number of shares repurchased, and prices paid for the stock under this program will depend on available liquidity, cash flows and market conditions as well as corporate and regulatory limitations. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of shares, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: GXAI) develops artificial intelligence applications designed to address opportunities across consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s operations include Gaxos Labs, which develops and commercializes AI-powered applications, and RNK Health, a majority-owned subsidiary offering personalized weight loss, longevity, and performance treatments. Gaxos also holds a strategic minority investment in America First Defense.AI, a defense-technology company developing next-generation counter-UAS and robotic platforms.

For more information, visit Gaxos.AI. You can also follow Gaxos.ai on LinkedIn for the latest updates and news.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “will”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “should”, “may”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates; however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC, accessible through the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

Gaxos.ai Inc. Company Contact

Investor Relations

E:ir@gaxos.ai

T: 1-888-319-2499