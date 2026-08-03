American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Appoints Dr. Noah D’Amico as Strategic Advisor

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), developer of the proprietary Texatron™ Fusion Engine™, announced today that Dr. Noah D’Amico, Ph.D., has joined the Company as a Strategic Advisor, further strengthening its scientific, engineering, and advanced diagnostics team as American Fusion begins the next phase of its Texatron™ testing program at Texas Tech University.

Dr. D’Amico joins American Fusion while continuing his work at Texas Tech University and BlankSlate Innovation, where he serves as Chief Operating Officer. He also serves as Lead Engineer in the Department of Physics & Astronomy at Texas Tech University, where his work includes advanced nuclear diagnostics, helium-3 separation research, AI-based CR-39 nuclear particle track analysis, and the development of advanced experimental systems supporting both academic research and commercial applications.

Dr. D’Amico earned his Ph.D. in Physics from Texas Tech University in 2026, graduating with a 4.0 GPA. His dissertation, Detection and Materials Advances for Next-Generation Nuclear Systems, was completed under the direction of Dr. Robert V. Duncan and focused on advanced nuclear detection systems, radiation sensing technologies, and novel nuclear fuel materials.

Throughout his graduate research, Dr. D’Amico developed expertise spanning nuclear diagnostics, neutron detection, radiation measurements, vacuum-system design, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced experimental nuclear systems. His work includes three peer-reviewed scientific publications, additional research currently under review, multiple patent filings and disclosures, and research involving AI-assisted particle-track analysis, enhanced neutron detection, tritium analysis, and advanced nuclear instrumentation.

As Strategic Advisor, Dr. D’Amico will support American Fusion’s laboratory preparation, experimental planning, radiation diagnostics, instrumentation, vacuum systems, data collection, measurement protocols, and technical documentation as the Company advances development of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™.

American Fusion expects to commence its initial testing activities at Texas Tech University this week, subject to laboratory scheduling and operational readiness.

Dwight Cartwright, Chief Operating Officer of American Fusion, commented: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Noah D’Amico to the American Fusion team. Noah brings an exceptional combination of scientific research, engineering experience, laboratory operations, AI-based diagnostics, and practical testing expertise. His hands-on experience with vacuum systems, CR-39 detectors, neutron diagnostics, and advanced instrumentation makes him an outstanding addition to our team. As we begin the Texatron™ testing program, his technical knowledge and laboratory experience will be invaluable in helping us execute a disciplined, well-documented research program.”

Dr. John E. Brandenburg, Chief Technology Officer of American Fusion, added: “Dr. D’Amico represents exactly the type of scientific talent we want supporting the Texatron™ program. His experience spans laboratory preparation, experimental design, radiation measurements, detector technologies, data collection, analysis, and technical reporting. His expertise in advanced diagnostics and AI-assisted particle-track analysis will be an invaluable resource as we generate the technical data needed to advance development of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™.”

Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion, commented: “Recruiting scientists of Dr. D’Amico’s caliber reflects the momentum American Fusion continues to build. His accomplishments at Texas Tech University, leadership at BlankSlate Innovation, and broad technical expertise make him an outstanding addition to our scientific advisory team. We look forward to working closely with Noah as we continue advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ development program.”

Dr. D’Amico has received numerous academic honors throughout his career, including Texas Tech University’s Outstanding Dissertation Award and Outstanding Ph.D. Student Award, the David Howe Graduate Fellowship, the Helen DeVitt Jones Graduate Fellowship, the CB and Fran Carter Graduate Fellowship, the APS Global Summit Travel Award, multiple Texas Section APS Student Travel Awards, the National Merit Scholarship, and the Benacquisto Scholarship.

His technical expertise includes nuclear detection systems, CR-39 detector development and analysis, neutron spectroscopy, gamma spectrometry, FT-ICR mass spectrometry, vacuum system design, nuclear shielding and radiation safety, AI-assisted particle-track analysis, MATLAB, Python, Mathematica, LabVIEW, ImageJ, and advanced experimental nuclear instrumentation.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications. The Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ is designed to utilize two non-radioactive fuels in an aneutronic fusion process. American Fusion incorporates radiation detection and diagnostic instrumentation throughout its engineering and testing program and, to date, no measurable radiation has been detected during the Company’s testing activities.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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