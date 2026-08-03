Corza Medical Expands Gut Suture Portfolio with over 40 New Codes

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corza Medical, a leading global medical technology company, today announced the launch of over 40 new codes to its Gut suture portfolio. The additions expand the range of sizes, needle combinations, and configurations available to surgeons, strengthening procedural coverage across specialties at a time when Gut suture options in the broader market are becoming more limited.

This line expansion builds on Corza Medical’s ongoing commitment to the Gut suture category. As supply in the global Gut suture market tightens and other manufacturers step away, Corza continues to invest in the materials clinicians rely on, giving surgeons more ways to close without changing technique or compromising on preference.

“Surgeons have told us they want the specific Gut suture configurations they trust to be available for more of their cases,” said John Roy, senior vice president and general manager, Wound Closure at Corza Medical. “These new codes are a direct response. By broadening the sizes, needle combinations, and configurations we offer, we are strengthening procedural coverage across the specialties that depend on Gut, so clinicians can stay with the products and the technique they prefer.”

More of What Surgeons Rely On

The new codes broaden Corza’s existing Plain Gut, Express Gut, and Chromic Gut offerings. The result is deeper procedural coverage within each specialty, allowing clinicians to:

Perform a wider variety of procedures within their specialty without changing materials or surgical technique

Select the specific Gut suture size, needle, and configuration they prefer for more case types; and

Maintain continuity of handling and preference across their practice





Trusted Across Specialties

Gut sutures, including Plain Gut, Express Gut, and Chromic Gut options, have a long history of use for general soft tissue approximation and/or ligation across a range of specialties, including Dermatology, Plastic and reconstructive surgery, ENT, Oral and maxillofacial surgery, hand surgery, gynecology, urology, and gastrointestinal surgery, where clinically appropriate and consistent with product labeling.

Learn More

Corza Medical works with healthcare providers to build customized proposals based on their current wound closure portfolios and to identify equivalent product codes, helping clinicians find comparable options without changing materials or surgical technique. Surgeons and procurement teams interested in the expanded Gut suture portfolio or in requesting a proposal can visit www.corza.com or contact Corza Medical at 1-877-991-1110.

About Corza Medical

Corza Medical is a leading global medical technology company that specializes in innovative surgical solutions and technologies. With a global team of approximately 3,000 employees supporting clinicians, distributor partners and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals with a platform of surgical technologies featuring many industry-leading brands, including Quill® barbed sutures, Sharpoint® Plus and Look™ surgical sutures, Katena® reusable and Blink™ single-use ophthalmic instruments, Barron corneal transplant devices, Sharpoint® microsurgical knives and the TachoSil® fibrin sealant patch.

Gut sutures should be used in accordance with product labeling, including specific indications, contraindications, and warnings. Clinicians should review available evidence and product labeling prior to use. Learn more at www.corza.com.

Media Contact:

Suzanne Hatcher

Global Communications

Corza Medical

media@corza.com