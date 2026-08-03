Ethyleneamines Market Size to Surpass USD 6.10 Billion by 2035 on Strong Epoxy and Water Treatment Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Ethyleneamines Market was valued at USD 3.30 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.10 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2026 to 2035.

The growth of Ethyleneamines Market can be attributed to the increasing demand for polyamine compounds, increasing usage in epoxy curing agents and chelating applications, and the increasing sustainable sourcing concerns in feedstocks in coatings, agrochemical, and water treatment sectors. The manufacturers have come up with chemical intermediate solutions using EDA, DETA, and TETA compositions to enhance the curing properties and compatibility with industry. With the help of bio-based feedstock, MEA amination process, and transamination processes, the manufacturers have succeeded in meeting the purity requirements along with making volatile feedstock design in line with industry requirements. Also, the increasing use of wind energy and electric vehicles has opened up great opportunities for ethyleneamine manufacturers.





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Rising renewable energy demand and pharmaceutical-grade applications driving market expansion

There has been an increase in the global adoption of ethyleneamines in light of increased investments in renewable energy sources, along with the growing demand for epoxy curing agents in the manufacture of wind turbine blades. DETA and TETA formulations provide manufacturers with better performance characteristics. The production of electric vehicles, efforts related to carbon capture, and increased construction of facilities for water treatment are also adding to the adoption. Better feedstock options for bio-sourced ethyleneamines, MEA amination techniques, and pharmaceutical purification technologies have added to the sustainability and stability of the materials.

Segments Analysis

By Product Type

Ethylene Diamine (EDA) had the highest market share at 36.00% in 2025 due to its wide reactivity range in applications like making chelating agents, epoxy curing, agrochemical manufacturing, and pharmaceutical intermediates across all end-use applications globally. On the other hand, triethylene tetramine (TETA) is the fastest growing application in the Ethyleneamines Market due to its medium reactivity and curing ability.

By Grade

In 2025, the market leader in the Ethyleneamines market was Industrial Grade owing to the wide-ranging usage in industries such as epoxy curing, agrochemical, and water treatment, where there is the need for standardized purity as well as efficient production of bulk chemicals for industrial processes. The fastest-growing market segment is High-Purity Grade due to increased demand in API manufacturing for medicines.

By Manufacturing Process

The EDC/Ammonia route had the largest market share in the Ethyleneamines market, accounting for 68.4% in 2025 owing to the well-established infrastructure and the cost-efficiency of manufacturing in large petrochemical complexes catering to the global demand of ethyleneamines in various industries. The fastest-growing manufacturing process is MEA Amination route due to its feedstock cost parity with the Middle East petrochemical industry.

By Application

Epoxy Curing Agents held the maximum market share of 22.60% in 2025 due to their applications in marine coatings, civil engineering adhesives, encapsulation in electronics, and wind turbine blade infusion resins that require durable substrate adhesion. Water Treatment Chemicals is the application segment that is witnessing the highest growth, owing to urbanization and investments in water treatment facilities around the world.

By End Use Industry

The Automotive segment held the largest share of 19.30% in the global Ethyleneamines Market in 2025, created via the use of adhesives for body panel bonding, lubricating oil additives, and additives in fuels for stable combustion. The Oil & Gas industry is one of the fastest growing end-user segments due to the increasing production of natural gas and its recovery from acid gases.

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Regional Analysis

The North America region has a share of about 28% in the world's Ethyleneamines revenue in 2025. The U.S. is responsible for about 84.73% of the region's revenue due to production by Dow Chemical and Huntsman Corporation, which is the biggest producer of agrochemicals in the world, and the piperazine usage in U.S. shale gas industry.

U.S. Ethyleneamines Market had a value of USD 0.78 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to rise to USD 1.33 billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 5.50%. The growth in the market would be driven by the domestic production of ethyleneamines, epoxy curing agents for coatings and composites sector, and oilfield chemicals demand in the region.

Europe Ethyleneamines Market size is expected to grow up to USD 0.76 Billion in 2025 and is forecasted to be valued at USD 1.38 Billion in 2035 at a CAGR of 6.15% during 2026 and 2035. Europe is technologically advanced ethyleneamines market with structured development of demand due to consumption in the specialty chemicals, coatings, adhesives, and water treatment applications. Germany holds the major market share in the ethyleneamines market with an approx. 28.47% contribution due to its integrated production facility of BASF SE located in Ludwigshafen, followed by Netherlands and France.

In 2025, the Asia Pacific held around 41.90% share of the worldwide revenue and will continue to be the leading as well as the fastest-growing regional market until 2035. The China segment contributed around 42.84% of the Asia Pacific region’s revenue due to growth in China’s domestic capacity of ethyleneamines, the agrochemicals industry, and epoxy resins and wind turbine composite industries.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Ethyleneamines Market Report:

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Huntsman Corporation

Nouryon

Tosoh Corporation

Delamine B.V.

Arabian Amines Company (Huntsman–Zamil JV)

Diamines and Chemicals Limited (DACL)

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

KPX Chemical Co. Ltd.

Balaji Amines Limited

Oriental Union Chemical Corporation (OUCC)

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Celanese Corporation

Recent Developments

2025: Huntsman Corporation and Zamil Group completed commissioning of the 27,000 tonne per year Arabian Amines Company ethyleneamines plant at Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

Huntsman Corporation and Zamil Group completed commissioning of the 27,000 tonne per year Arabian Amines Company ethyleneamines plant at Jubail, Saudi Arabia. 2025: BASF SE advanced its bio-based ethyleneamine production research programme exploring fermentation-derived monoethanolamine and bio-attributed ethylene oxide feedstocks for sustainable chemistry procurement.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ETHYLENEAMINE ADOPTION AND CURING PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate ethyleneamine adoption trends, product utilization, curing efficiency, and manufacturer retention indicators across major product type categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate ethyleneamine adoption trends, product utilization, curing efficiency, and manufacturer retention indicators across major product type categories and markets. RENEWABLE ENERGY AND EV MANUFACTURING IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand the impact of wind turbine production, electric vehicle demand, and carbon capture initiatives on ethyleneamine demand and evolving strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of wind turbine production, electric vehicle demand, and carbon capture initiatives on ethyleneamine demand and evolving strategies. BIO-BASED PRODUCTION AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify how MEA amination routes, bio-based feedstocks, and transamination processes are improving sustainability and manufacturing capabilities.

– helps you identify how MEA amination routes, bio-based feedstocks, and transamination processes are improving sustainability and manufacturing capabilities. ETHYLENEAMINE TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AND ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you assess the growth of EDA, DETA, and TETA solutions designed to address changing industrial needs and feedstock volatility risks.

– helps you assess the growth of EDA, DETA, and TETA solutions designed to address changing industrial needs and feedstock volatility risks. PHARMACEUTICAL AND CARBON CAPTURE INTEGRATION – helps you understand how ethyleneamines are supporting specialty applications through the integration of high-purity and CCUS solvent models.

– helps you understand how ethyleneamines are supporting specialty applications through the integration of high-purity and CCUS solvent models. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key markets, ethyleneamine providers, government-supported programmes, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global ethyleneamines industry.

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Ethyleneamines Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.30 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 6.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.40% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Ethylenediamine (EDA), Diethylenetriamine (DETA), Triethylenetetramine (TETA), Tetraethylenepentamine (TEPA), Piperazine (PIP), Aminoethylpiperazine (AEP), Others)

• By Grade (Commercial Grade, Industrial Grade, High-Purity Grade)

• By Manufacturing Process (EDC/Ammonia Route, MEA Amination Route)

• By Application (Epoxy Curing Agents, Agrochemicals, Fuel & Lubricant Additives, Water Treatment Chemicals, Pharmaceutical Intermediates, Paper & Textile Auxiliaries, Others)

• By End Use Industry (Automotive, Chemical Processing, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Water Treatment, Construction, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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