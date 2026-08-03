MDJM Ltd. to Present at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference on August 6th

LETHAM, Scotland, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDJM Ltd (OTC: UOKAF), a UK-based company, focused on integrated global culture-driven asset management, today announced that Bo Wang, Director, will present live at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 6th, 2026.

DATE: August 6th

TIME: 9:30am - 10:00am ET

REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

I. Short-term Near-term Highlights

1. **Completed the acquisition of controlling stake in Japan’s Mirai on June 11, 2026**

We have fully integrated Mirai’s mature nationwide distribution network for IP trendy products, covering physical retail stores, online e-commerce and cross-border export channels. With an annual business volume of approximately USD 30 million, Mirai directly addresses the Group’s long-standing weakness of lacking global commercialization channels. Both self-developed IP and artist co-branded IP trendy goods can be rapidly distributed and monetized through its established channels.

2. **Established a dual-content IP creation system**

We advance two core content pipelines simultaneously: cooperate with Spanish studio Abano and French studio H5 to develop original animations themed on Eastern philosophy such as Journey to the West, and initiate cooperation talks with top global artists to create exclusive co-branded IPs under the unified Fernie Cultural Universe, supplying two differentiated types of creative materials for trendy merchandise development.

3. **Launched renovation planning for supporting spaces at Fernie Castle**

We have finalized the overall layout design for offline retail zones for trendy products, exclusive immersive exhibition halls for artists, and art sculpture installation areas inside the castle, building offline physical venues for display and exclusive release of IP trendy goods.

4. **Built a top-tier global matrix of experts and creative partners**

We have gathered world-class cross-border resources including sinologist Professor Duncan Campbell, cultural scholar Professor CHENG Pei-kai, leading animation producer Chelo Loureiro, Oscar-winning studio H5, master architect Kengo Kuma, and UK heritage restoration firm Simpson & Brown, covering the full industrial chain of content creation, academic research, architectural design and historic building conservation.

II. Long-term Strategic Highlights

1. Anti-cyclical diversified revenue system centered on IP trendy merchandise

Dual growth drivers: mass-market trendy goods based on self-developed animation IP + high-premium limited-edition art toys co-created with global artists; artist co-branded IP products will become the core high-gross-profit revenue segment by 2027.

Five steady revenue streams: global distribution sales of IP trendy products, castle admission tickets & immersive special exhibitions, digital museum membership fees & online mall revenue, overseas licensing revenue of animation copyrights, cross-brand collaboration revenue & sponsorship from international cultural forums. This forms a highly resilient profit structure immune to volatility in single industries.

2. Full completion of flagship offline cultural tourism complex by 2028

The integrated Fernie Castle Exhibition Hall and Oriental Garden designed by Kengo Kuma will be fully completed to form an iconic landmark integrating Eastern and Western culture. It will be equipped with permanent artist exhibition spaces, outdoor art installations and exclusive offline zones for limited-edition trendy merchandise. Meanwhile, the full-function online Digital Museum will be officially launched with new models of virtual exhibitions and member pre-orders, realizing seamless linkage between online and offline consumption scenarios.

3. Large-scale global channel expansion for IP trendy products

Based on Mirai’s existing Japanese distribution network, we will expand cross-border sales channels covering Europe. A long-term stable global artist cooperation pool will be established to continuously launch serial philosophical co-branded IPs and achieve large-scale global sales of cultural trendy merchandise.

4. Unreplicable full industrial chain competitive moat

We have formed a unique complete IP value loop: original animation content production → incubation of co-branded IPs with global artists → global distribution via Mirai’s channels → dual offline operation of immersive castle exhibition halls and online digital museum.

Six core competitive barriers: differentiated content integrating Eastern and international art, top-tier global creative alliance, closed-loop full IP industrial chain, capital support from listed platform, tangible asset value hedge of Fernie Castle, dual IP supply system covering mass consumers and high-end collectors.

5. Self-sustaining growth flywheel for long-term value appreciation

Complete growth chain: Content co-creation → Cultural & trendy product development → Global mass distribution → Online-offline scenario linkage → Continuous appreciation of IP value, iterative new products and artist cooperation. The flywheel continuously lifts the overall valuation of the Fernie Cultural Universe and delivers stable long-term revenue growth for shareholders.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

MDJM Ltd

Name: Charlie Cai

Title: Board Secretary

Phone: + 44-01337 829 349

Email: charlie.cai@mdjmjh.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com