La Rosa Holdings Corp. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: La Rosa Holdings Corp. La Rosa Holdings Corp.

Gross Profit Increased 29.6% Year-Over-Year to Approximately $2.0 Million in Q1 2026 

Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Revenue Increased 379.3% Year-Over-Year to $273 Thousand in Q1 2026

Loss from Operations Improved 46.5% Year-Over-Year To $2.5 Million, Compared To $4.7 Million in the Prior-Year Period

CELEBRATION, Fla., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a real estate and PropTech company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial) revenue increased by approximately $216 thousand to $273 thousand, or approx. 379.3% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 from $57 thousand for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025
  • Title Settlement and Insurance revenue increased by approximately $22 thousand to $99 thousand, or approx. 28.4% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 from $77 thousand for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025
  • Gross profit increased by approximately $456 thousand, or 29.6%, year-over-year, to $2.0 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 from $1.5 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025
  • Total operating expenses decreased 27.6% year-over-year to $4.7 million from $6.2 million
  • Loss from operations improved 46.5% to $2.5 million, compared to a loss of $4.7 million in the prior-year period
  • As of March 31, 2026, the Company had unrestricted cash of approximately $1.7 million compared to $3.1 million as of December 31, 2025
  • Reported $8.1 million in digital assets on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2026, compared to no digital asset holdings in the prior-year period

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented, “Our first quarter results reflect continued progress in strengthening the quality of our business. While market conditions impacted overall revenue, we delivered meaningful improvements in our operating performance, with gross profit increasing nearly 30%, operating expenses declining 27.6%, and our loss from continuing operations improving by more than 46% year over year. We also continued to see strong momentum in our commercial real estate brokerage business, where revenue increased more than 379%, and further growth in our title services business. These results demonstrate the benefits of our disciplined approach to expense management, operational efficiency, and expanding higher-margin revenue streams across our platform.”

“Beyond our operating performance, we remain focused on executing our long-term strategic vision. During the quarter, we established an $8.1 million digital asset position on our balance sheet, further strengthening our strategic asset base as we continue to evaluate opportunities that can enhance long-term shareholder value. We also continue to make progress on our proposed acquisition of Consensus Core Technologies, which we believe would position La Rosa at the intersection of real estate and next-generation AI infrastructure. While the previously announced letter of intent remains non-binding and there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be executed or the transaction ultimately completed, we are encouraged by the progress of our discussions and continue working toward a definitive agreement which we expect in the near term, subject to customary approvals and closing conditions,” concluded Mr. La Rosa.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) intends to transform the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 23 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has five franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com.

Stay connected with La Rosa, sign up for news alerts here: larosaholdings.com/email-alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to satisfy closing conditions of the financing facilities and the timing and use of proceeds thereof, including the redemption of the Series X Preferred Stock, to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
David Waldman/Natalya Rudman
Tel: (212) 671-1020
Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com

(Tables follow)


La Rosa Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
       
  March 31, 2026  December 31, 2025 
  (unaudited)    
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $1,742,636  $3,086,770 
Restricted cash  4,216,319   1,758,531 
Digital assets, restricted  8,142,127    
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $308,003 and $179,643, respectively  1,611,589   1,252,452 
Notes receivable  462,567    
Other current assets  22,812   15,601 
Total current assets  16,198,050   6,113,354 
         
Noncurrent assets:        
Restricted cash, net of current  123,250   58,972 
Property and equipment, net  3,703   6,094 
Right-of-use asset, net  872,690   963,991 
Intangible assets, net  3,074,427   4,425,042 
Goodwill  528,545   1,831,197 
Other long-term assets  43,043   44,867 
Total noncurrent assets  4,645,658   7,330,163 
Total assets $20,843,708  $13,443,517 
Liabilities, Series X Preferred Stock Subject to Redemption and Stockholders’ Deficit        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $3,260,018  $2,895,861 
Accrued expenses  449,670   83,876 
Contract liabilities  195,196   171,100 
Security deposits and escrow payable  2,021,624   1,758,531 
Accrued acquisition cash consideration     30,000 
Notes payable, current  5,677,803   148,757 
Lease liability, current  458,950   486,481 
Total current liabilities  12,063,261   5,574,606 
         
Noncurrent liabilities:        
Note payable, net of current  15,710,797   7,143,803 
Security deposits and escrow payable  123,250   58,972 
Lease liability, noncurrent  445,811   514,388 
Total noncurrent liabilities  16,279,858   7,717,163 
Total liabilities  28,343,119   13,291,769 
         
Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)        
         
Series X Preferred Stock Subject to Redemption:        
Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,800 and 2,000 Series X shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively     2,000,000 
Stockholders’ Deficit:        
Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,620 and 6,000 Series B Convertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025  1   1 
Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 100 and 0 Series C Convertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively      
Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 447,345 and 20,963 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively  43   1 
Additional paid-in capital  61,742,120   51,010,523 
Accumulated deficit  (70,554,852  (57,099,883)
Total stockholders' deficit – La Rosa Holdings Corp. stockholders  (8,812,688)  (6,089,358)
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries  1,313,277   4,241,106 
Total stockholders' deficit  (7,499,411)  (1,848,252)
Total liabilities, Series X Subject to Redemption and stockholders deficit $20,843,708  $13,443,517 
         


La Rosa Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
    
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2026  2025 
         
Revenue  $13,575,606   $14,635,774 
         
Cost of revenue  11,582,179   13,098,106 
         
Gross profit  1,993,427   1,537,668 
         
Operating expenses:        
Sales and marketing  409,277   563,149 
General and administrative  3,971,654   3,727,525 
Stock-based compensation — general and administrative  109,726   1,914,851 
Total operating expenses  4,490,657   6,205,525 
         
Loss from operations  (2,497,230  (4,667,857
Other income (expense)        
Interest expense, net  (5,779  (24,341
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (151,925
Amortization of debt discount     (63,160
Change in fair value of derivative liability     899,874 
Loss on issuance of senior secured convertible note  (10,501,712  (128,836,250
Change in fair value of convertible note and warrants  (181,902  37,145,000 
Fair value of settlement of contract based equity issuances  (61,096   
Loss on disposition of noncontrolling interest in subsidiary  (217,657   
Other expense, net     (226
Loss from operations before provision for income taxes  (13,465,376  (95,698,885
Provision for income taxes      
Net loss  (13,465,376  (95,698,885)
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries  (10,407  17,694 
Net loss after noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries  (13,454,969)  (95,716,579)
Less: Deemed dividend  2,657,580   186,233 
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $(16,112,549 $(95,902,812
         
Loss per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders        
Basic and diluted (72.03 $(46,896.24
         
Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders        
Basic and diluted  223,701   2,045 
         



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