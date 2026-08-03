XTEND Produces Seven Robotic Platforms Across Five Global Manufacturing Facilities in One Week—All Powered by One Operating System

Milestone demonstrates the scalability of XTEND's localized XFAB manufacturing strategy and the power of its XOS software platform across a growing global robotics ecosystem. Reflects the continued evolution from a robotics innovator to global physical AI platform company

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB) announced that XTEND, a leader in AI-powered autonomy and software-defined robotics, has achieved a significant milestone in the execution of its global growth strategy. For the first time, during a single week, the Company produced seven robotic platforms across its five global manufacturing facilities, all of which are powered by XTEND’s proprietary XOS operating system.





STRIKER

The achievement reflects XTEND's continued evolution from a robotics innovator into a global physical AI platform company, combining distributed manufacturing with a unified software architecture. Today, XTEND's global XFAB manufacturing network operates across five countries—the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Latvia and Israel—where regional manufacturing operations are unified through XOS, enabling multiple robotic platforms to share a common intelligence layer while serving diverse operational missions.





M6F & X100

Unlike traditional robotics manufacturers that develop products independently, XTEND has built a software-first ecosystem where multiple robotic platforms can leverage the same operating system, AI capabilities and continuous software enhancements. This architecture enables XTEND to accelerate innovation, simplify integration, streamline product development and continuously expand the capabilities of its growing global installed base.





SCORPIO LITE

Seven robotic platforms were produced concurrently across XTEND's global manufacturing footprint, leveraging the Company's XFAB network and regional manufacturing capabilities. XTENDER systems were produced in Florida; STRIKER systems were produced in Virginia; M6F, X100, and Scorpio Lite platforms were produced in Singapore; AtlasPRO systems and advanced components were produced in Latvia; and RACER robotic systems were produced in Israel. Although each platform is designed for different missions and customer requirements, they all share the same XOS software foundation, enabling a common user experience with shared software services and continuous technology evolution across the portfolio.





RACER

Today, XTEND's XFAB manufacturing network spans five global manufacturing facilities, supports more than 20 robotic product families, has produced and deployed more than 12,500 systems, and serves customers in more than 30 countries worldwide. Together, this combination of localized manufacturing and a common software platform provides the Company with a scalable foundation to support increasing global demand for robotic systems.





XTENDER

"The future of robotics will not be defined by a single product, but by intelligent platforms that can scale across multiple products, customers, and markets," said Aviv Shapira, Chief Executive Officer of XTEND. "Over the past several years, we have built both the software platform and the manufacturing infrastructure to make that vision a reality. Producing seven robotic platforms across our global XFAB manufacturing network in a single week demonstrates the strength of this model and represents another important milestone in building the global infrastructure for Physical AI."





AtlasPro

XTEND's XFAB strategy is designed to combine localized manufacturing with centralized software innovation, allowing robotic platforms produced around the world to benefit from continuous improvements developed through XOS. As new capabilities are introduced, they can be deployed across multiple product families, accelerating innovation while providing customers with a consistent and continuously evolving operational experience.

As global demand for intelligent robotic systems continues to accelerate, XTEND’s combination of distributed manufacturing, AI-native software, and an expanding product ecosystem positions the Company to scale efficiently, support regional markets and strengthen its leadership in the rapidly growing physical AI industry.

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As announced on February 17, 2026, JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB) and XTEND entered into a definitive agreement to combine with XTEND in an all-stock transaction. The business combination is further supported by strategic investments from Eric Trump, Unusual Machines, American Ventures, LLC, Protego Ventures, and Aliya Capital. Following the closing of the business combination, the joint company is expected to be renamed XTEND AI Robotics and be listed on a U.S. national securities exchange under the ticker symbol “XTND.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding XTEND's manufacturing strategy, the continued expansion of its global XFAB manufacturing network, production capabilities, software platform, future growth, anticipated customer demand, and the expected timing, completion, and effects of the proposed business combination between JFB Construction Holdings and XTEND, including the anticipated listing of the combined company under the ticker symbol "XTND." Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described, including risks relating to the successful integration of acquired businesses, the ability to realize anticipated synergies, changes in demand for robotic systems, and the ability to satisfy the conditions to closing of the business combination. Neither XTEND nor JFB undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, please refer to the registration statement on Form S-4 and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Xtend

XTEND is a leader in software systems and artificial intelligence-powered robotics, deployed in high-threat, complex operational environments where human exposure carries significant risk. Powered by its proprietary XTEND Operating System (XOS), XTEND’s integrated software and advanced robotic hardware solutions are designed to provide autonomy at the edge. Operating across defense, law enforcement, and private security missions through a platform of robots, drones, and robotic subsystems, XTEND’s open architecture platform facilitates scalability across partners and third-party applications. With over 12,500 systems deployed in over 30 countries, XTEND’s solutions have been validated in five combat zones and operationally deployed by national defense, special-mission units, and security organizations across the globe. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel, and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, XTEND delivers NDAA-compliant solutions through a global network of regional XFAB manufacturing facilities located in the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, Israel, and Latvia. For more information, visit www.xtend.me.

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB) is a real estate development and construction company that has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states. For more information, visit the company’s SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any issuance or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In connection with the transaction, NewCo and JFB filed a registration statement on Form S-4. Investors and security holders are urged to read the information statement/prospectus or registration statement and any other documents filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety when they become available. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by JFB will be available free of charge at www.sec.gov.

JFB Construction Holdings Contact:

CORE IR Mike Mason 516-222-2560 investors@jfbconstruction.net

XTEND Media Contact:

Headline Media Sarah Small 929-255-1449 sarah@headline.media

XTEND Investor Relations:

MZ North America Shannon Devine 203-741-8811 XTND@mzgroup.us