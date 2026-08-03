KOIL Energy Solutions Inc. Announces Strategic Alliance with Pipeline Network to Accelerate Eastern Hemisphere Growth

HOUSTON, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOIL Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG), a leading supplier of subsea controls products and services, today announced a strategic alliance with Pipeline Network, a consultancy focused on the oil and gas pipeline services sector, designed to expand KOIL Energy’s international presence, operational capabilities, and customer support across the Eastern Hemisphere.

“This strategic alliance represents an important milestone in our international growth strategy,” said Chris Sebesta, Director of Business Development at KOIL Energy. “By partnering with Pipeline Network, we are significantly expanding our ability to support customers throughout the Eastern Hemisphere, offering an extensive fleet of rental equipment for testing services, supported by an impeccable team of service personnel our customers have come to expect from KOIL Energy.”

Pipeline Network is a specialist consultancy and representation firm providing strategic advice and expert commercial support to help suppliers and operators address complex project and market challenges. The business is led by John Grover, an international pipeline and process services executive with more than 40 years of sector experience.

This alliance combines KOIL Energy’s proven subsea technology expertise with Pipeline Network’s established regional presence and operational capabilities across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia‑Pacific, enabling customers to access an expanded portfolio of subsea products, rental equipment, and field services.

This alliance builds upon a series of significant milestones achieved over the past several months that continue to strengthen KOIL’s position in the global subsea market.

On March 11, the company announced a major pre‑commissioning project award offshore West Africa. This was followed on May 22 by the securing of $5 million in funding dedicated to expanding KOIL Energy’s rental equipment fleet. Most recently, on June 11, the company received a substantial award for subsea umbilical‑handling services including the acquisition of an additional 3,500 mT mobile offshore carousel.

Together, these developments demonstrate KOIL Energy’s continued execution of its strategic growth plan through geographic expansion, increased rental capacity, and the delivery of integrated subsea solutions to customers worldwide.

About KOIL ( www.koilenergy.com )

KOIL Energy is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries. We provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges presented between the production facility and the energy source. Our core services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, and related services. Additionally, KOIL Energy's experienced team can support subsea engineering, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects located anywhere in the world.

About Pipeline Network

Pipeline Network is a consultancy and representation business specializing in the oil and gas pipeline services industry. We offer strategic advice, expert representation, and solutions to help clients navigate complex challenges and opportunities. Pipeline Network is led by John Grover, a seasoned international business leader with 40 years’ experience in the Pipeline & Process Services sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any forward-looking statements in the preceding paragraphs of this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. In the course of operations, we are subject to certain risk factors, competition and competitive pressures, sensitivity to general economic and industrial conditions, international political and economic risks, availability and price of raw materials and execution of business strategy. For further information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the Company without charge.

Investor Relations Contact:

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