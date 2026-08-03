NOTICE REGARDING THE OFFERING OF UP TO EUR 1M 7th TRANCHE OF UAB “KVARTALAS“ BONDS

UAB “Kvartalas“, legal entity code 305475438, registered address at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer).

The Issuer announces that, as of 4 August 2026, the offering of the seventh tranche of the Issuer’s bonds will be carried out in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. The offering will be carried out in accordance with the final terms of the seventh tranche (the Final Terms), approved pursuant to the Issuer’s base prospectus, which was approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 19 November 2025 and supplemented and amended by the first supplement approved on 23 June 2026 (the Prospectus).

The ISIN of the bonds offered is LT0000411167. The total value of the offering is up to EUR 1 million, as may be increased pursuant to the Final Terms. The key terms of the offering are set out below, while the other applicable terms are provided in the Final Terms and the Prospectus:

1. Nominal Value of a Bond – EUR 100;

2. Issue Price of a Bond – EUR 101.9185 (with accrued interest);

3. Final Maturity Date – 19 December 2026;

4. Interest Rate – 8.00% (fixed) annually;

5. Yield – 5.75% annually;

6. Subscription channels – subscription by way of Nasdaq Auction through the Exchange Members (list https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/lt/members);

7. Subscription Period – 4 August 2026 (from 10:00 a.m Vilnius time) – 7 August 2026 (until 12:00 p.m Vilnius time), unless the Subscription Period is shortened because the Issuer determines that sufficient investor demand has been reached. In such an event, the Issuer will publicly announce the early closure of the Subscription Period, and no further Subscription Orders will be accepted;

8. Announcement of Offering results – 7 August 2026, or earlier if the Subscription Period is shortened;

9. Payment Date – the settlement for the Bonds shall be carried out on the Issue Date (Delivery versus Payment);

10. Issue Date – 11 August 2026, which will not change even if the Subscription Period is shortened.

Before deciding to invest in the Bonds, each prospective investor shall read the Prospectus and the Final Terms (as may be updated), together with the relevant language summary attached. All the said documents are attached to this notice and published on the Issuer’s website https://savarzele.lt/en/investment/.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Marius Žemaitis

General Manager

Marius.zemaitis@lordslb.lt

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