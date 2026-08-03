Turnover of Apranga Group in July 2026

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 33.8 million in July 2026 and increased by 9.7% compared to July 2025.

In January–July 2026, the retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group totaled EUR 216.1 million and increased 9.7% year-on-year.

In January–July 2026, compared to the corresponding period of 2025, the Apranga Group network turnover increased by 11.6% in Lithuania, increased by 6.5% in Latvia, and increased by 7.5% in Estonia.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 175 stores (103 in Lithuania, 45 in Latvia and 27 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 93.8 thousand sq. m., or by 2.2% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801