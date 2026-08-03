Mimecast Unveils Agent Risk Center and Managed Threat Response at Black Hat 2026

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a leader in securing humans, data & AI, today announced two significant platform additions at Black Hat USA 2026. The company unveiled the beta of Mimecast Agent Risk Center, a new capability for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents across the enterprise. It also introduced Managed Threat Response, a redesigned 24/7 managed service that combines AI-driven triage with analyst-confirmed remediation to close the gap in uninvestigated security alerts.

According to Mimecast’s analysis, 98% of organizations already have unsanctioned AI tools in use, and by 2029 more than a billion agents will take some 217 billion actions a day1 on employees' behalf with limited visibility for security tools. The Mimecast Agent Risk Center gives security and risk teams one place to see who is behind that activity and act on it, applying the same risk lens Mimecast already applies to human insiders.

“AI agents are being deployed faster than security teams can see them,” said Rob Juncker, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Mimecast. “Most organizations don't know what agents are running in their environment, what data they're touching, or who's accountable when something goes wrong. Mimecast Agent Risk Center changes that — same risk model, same controls, extended to every agent acting on behalf of your people.”

Mimecast Agent Risk Center: Beta Now Open

As enterprises deploy AI agents across email, collaboration, and business workflows, security teams face a growing risk surface with limited visibility into agent behavior, permissions, and data access. Mimecast Agent Risk Center gives security and risk teams a single point of control to discover, monitor, and govern AI agents operating in their environment. Key capabilities include:

Unified Agent Dashboard — a single, real-time inventory of every AI tool and connection, sanctioned or not

— a single, real-time inventory of every AI tool and connection, sanctioned or not AI Rulebook — governance for classifying and enforcing policy by department, with no new deployment required

— governance for classifying and enforcing policy by department, with no new deployment required Response Controls — desktop app blocking, browser upload and paste blocking, and in-context user nudges





The Mimecast Agent Risk Center is in beta as a free, opt-in capability for active Incydr subscription customers, with early access in September 2026 and general availability for those customers planned for January 2027.

Managed Threat Response: AI-Accelerated Triage, Analyst-Confirmed Remediation

Mimecast also introduced Managed Threat Response, a fully redesigned 24/7 managed service that combines AI and human expertise to address one of security's most persistent problems: uninvestigated alerts. Research shows that 42% of security alerts go entirely uninvestigated.2 Mimecast closes that gap for emails flagged by users, taking on 100% of the queue and remediating confirmed threats.

Mimecast AI triages every reported email. Mimecast Security Operations Center analysts then action confirmed threats — blocking senders or domains, removing campaigns tenant-wide, and updating detection logic based on confirmed outcomes. Customers see the outcome, not the work: no new console, no model to tune, no analyst headcount to fund. Detection logic improves continuously as confirmed threats are identified across Mimecast's 42,000-customer base.

Mimecast is developing an expanded portfolio of managed services to address emerging threats, and is anticipating additional capabilities to be announced later this year.

Join Mimecast at Black Hat 2026

Visit booth #3248 to see the Mimecast Agent Risk Center in action or contact your Mimecast representative for more information.

Additional Resources

About Mimecast

Mimecast protects the work of every person in the organization, across every channel, from every actor, human and AI. Built around four core capabilities — see across the attack chain, score and apply policy, block and contain, and close the loop — Mimecast maps the full attack chain across email, human behavior, endpoints, AI agents, and data. The result is one unified view of risk and automated protection across every layer. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in London, Mimecast serves more than 42,000 organizations and 27 million users worldwide. Analyzing 24 trillion behavioral signals annually, Mimecast draws on a 20+ year behavioral baseline that is unmatched in the industry. We secure humans, data & AI. Work Protected. Learn more at www.mimecast.com.

Mimecast, Work Protected and Incydr are either registered trademarks and/or trademarks of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries. All other products and/or services referenced are trademarks of their respective owners.

1 Agentic AI is critical infrastructure

2 Unify now or pay later: New research exposes the operational cost of a fragmented SOC

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