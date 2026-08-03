Nuvora Energy Completes Pre-Feasibility Study and Independent Review for 300 MWth Advanced Nuclear and Hydrogen Platform

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvora Energy, Inc. ("Nuvora" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced modular nuclear power and clean hydrogen infrastructure, today announced the completion of its Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") for a 300 MWth prismatic High-Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor ("HTGR") integrated with a high-efficiency Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cell ("SOEC") hydrogen island, and the completion of an independent third-party review of that study by DBD International.

The study, Pre-Feasibility Study, 300 MWth High Temperature Gas Cooled Reactor for Integrated Power and Hydrogen Generation, was issued as Revision R01 in May 2026. DBD International's Independent Review of Pre-Feasibility Study for High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor, issued as Revision B and dated May 20, 2026, was commissioned to provide structured external challenge across technology, licensing and commercial dimensions. According to the review, no immediate technical or regulatory fatal flaws were identified, and the PFS provides a sufficient basis at this stage for the Company to consider progression to a Full Feasibility Study ("FFS").

With the review complete, Nuvora plans to begin the next phase of its development program, including pre-concept design, concept design and a Full Feasibility Study conducted in parallel.

“Completing the pre-feasibility study and independent review gives us a disciplined basis for advancing into the next phase of development,” said Shivam Tewari, Chief Executive Officer of Nuvora Energy. "DBD International provided an external assessment of the technology, licensing pathway and commercial framework and, at this stage of development, did not identify any immediate technical or regulatory fatal flaws. The review helps define the scope of the next phase of work and the evidence the Company must develop as the program advances."

What the Independent Review Addresses

The independent review is a stage-appropriate assurance milestone. It is not a financing document, a Final Investment Decision document, a licensing approval, a bankable study or a substitute for country-specific regulatory authorization.

Its principal conclusions, as described by the Company, were:

The review evaluated the HTGR technology, regulatory pathway and business case at pre-feasibility stage.

No immediate technical or regulatory fatal flaws were identified.

The PFS provides a sufficient basis at this stage for the Company to consider progression to a Full Feasibility Study.

The next phase should develop additional project-specific engineering, licensing, cost, schedule, market and risk evidence.





The matters left open by the PFS are part of the ordinary work of the next development stage. Nuvora does not represent the PFS or the independent review as establishing that the project is financeable, licensable or ready for construction.

The staged approach is consistent with recognized international practice for nuclear project development. Nuvora refers to IAEA guidance on the preparation of feasibility studies for new nuclear power projects as a general reference point for feasibility-stage work, and does not represent the PFS as an IAEA approval or endorsement.

Integrated Power and Hydrogen Platform

Nuvora's platform is being developed as a flexible energy system. The 300 MWth prismatic HTGR is intended to supply high-grade heat for dependable power generation and, when commercially attractive, high-temperature steam and electricity to an SOEC hydrogen island.

The platform is intended to preserve optionality between electricity output and hydrogen production depending on customer requirements, contract structures and market conditions. Potential hydrogen, industrial heat and oxygen by-product pathways remain subject to further engineering, site selection, market validation, offtake arrangements and applicable regulatory requirements.

Nuvora’s development strategy is to adopt and qualify mature HTGR building blocks while retaining foreground IP in the interfaces that determine safety, manufacturability, maintainability, licensing and repeatability.

Next Phase of Work

The next stage of the program is expected to be organized around defined technical workstreams and decision gates. Current workstreams are expected to include:

Pre-concept design, focused on principal design choices and system boundaries.

Full concept design, focused on project-specific engineering definition.

A Full Feasibility Study, developed in parallel, addressing licensing strategy, cost and schedule maturity, market and offtake evidence and residual risk.

Continued independent technical, safety, regulatory and commercial challenge as the design matures.





Program timing targets are management estimates and remain subject to financing, mobilization of the selected technical team, access to vendor data and timely completion of the required engineering and assurance work.

About Nuvora Energy, Inc.

Nuvora Energy is an advanced nuclear and clean-energy technology company seeking to build a commercially focused, diversified platform for combined power and high-temperature heat applications. Its strategy is to combine established high-temperature reactor science with proprietary engineering, modular delivery and high-efficiency hydrogen integration.

The Company is headquartered at 530 Technology Drive, Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92618, USA.

About DBD International

DBD International is a nuclear and energy consultancy providing technical, licensing and commercial advisory services. DBD International was engaged by Nuvora Energy to conduct an independent review of the Company's Pre-Feasibility Study.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding target dates, design objectives, anticipated performance, development program scope, funding requirements, regulatory pathways and commercial outcomes. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including financing, technical, site, supply-chain, licensing, market, partner and execution factors. References to future development outcomes, performance objectives and commercial applications are subject to further engineering, testing, validation and regulatory review. Statements attributed to DBD International reflect the conclusions of its issued Revision B review as of its date. The Company's description of the review in this release is a summary prepared by the Company and does not purport to be a complete description of the report. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Any offer of securities will be made only by means of a prospectus or other offering document meeting the requirements of applicable law.

Investor and Media Inquiries

Investor Relations, Nuvora Energy, Inc.