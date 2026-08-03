RUM Group Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call as well as Upcoming Conference Participation

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RUM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) (“RUM Group” or the “Company”), an AI infrastructure and video company on a mission to unlock the power of human imagination, today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026 after market close on Monday, August 10, 2026. The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call, along with related earnings release materials, will be available here and on RUM Group's Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

RUM Group’s management team will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Canaccord Genuity’s 46 th Annual Growth Conference, to be held August 11-13, 2026 at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, MA.

Annual Growth Conference, to be held August 11-13, 2026 at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, MA. The Oppenheimer 29th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, to be held virtually on August 11-13, 2026. Chris Pavlovski, the Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Masci, the Chief Financial Officer of RUM Group, will participate in an analyst-selected fireside chat on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 2:55 PM ET. The fireside chat will be available for viewing here and on the Company’s Investor Relations website.





Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout both conferences. To request a meeting with RUM Group’s management during the upcoming conferences, please contact your conference representative or the Company’s Investor Relations team at investors@rumble.com.

About RUM Group Inc.

RUM Group Inc. is an AI infrastructure and video company. Its Quake AI business delivers AI compute as a service, operating AI data centers including GPU and CPU compute, storage, and networking at scale. Rumble, RUM Group's video business and the original tenant of Quake AI, provides creators and enterprises a full suite of video technologies, unlocking reach, scale, and monetization. RUM Group is building the rails of the agentic-first enterprise: the AI compute, cloud infrastructure, and trust layer for the agentic AI future, advancing RUM Group's mission to maximize the power of human imagination. For more information visit www.rum.group.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ Group, MZ North America

203-741-8811

investors@rumble.com

Source: RUM Group Inc.