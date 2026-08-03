Blackfin Joins Bevara Building Services: One Partner, One Invoice, One Self-Performing Relationship Across Multiple Markets

PEWAUKEE, Wis., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bevara Building Services, a leading provider of comprehensive facility solutions across the United States, announced today that Blackfin is now operating under the Bevara brand. This strategic consolidation brings together two exceptional national maintenance engineering businesses to deliver enhanced capabilities to our customers.

The integration of Blackfin into Bevara strengthens the company’s ability to deliver world-class service across the commercial, medical and industrial property management sectors. By combining the expertise, resources, and dedicated teams of both organizations, Bevara can now offer an even more robust suite of services and expanded geographic coverage to support customer needs nationwide.

"This integration represents an exciting opportunity to enhance the value we deliver to our customers," said Cory Pederson, Founder of Bevara. "By bringing Blackfin’s talented building engineers and technical expertise into the Bevara family, we’re strengthening our position as a trusted, building engineering service provider. Our combined team of over 300 skilled building engineers will enable us to deliver comprehensive solutions with the depth of expertise and local presence our customers expect."

Bevara is committed to delivering high quality, cost-effective solutions for facilities nationwide, including 28 years of medical facility expertise. Founded in 1996 in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, Bevara has built a reputation for unparalleled service with a team of expert technicians available 24/7 to support customer needs. Blackfin, established in 2006 in Kansas City, Kansas, has the same reputation of high levels of service through their building engineers to support customer needs. Both companies are known for exceptional customer satisfaction, supporting customers in the commercial and industrial properties, medical office buildings and clinics, as well as Life sciences and other managed buildings across the United States.

"Our customers benefit from the best of both organizations: a deeper bench of expert building engineers and broader service capabilities," said Brian Klippel, COO of Bevara. "This consolidation enables us to strengthen our commitment to customer success while providing enhanced growth opportunities for our team members. We’re excited about Bevara’s continued expansion as a premier building engineering services provider."

Key benefits of this integration include:

Enhanced service offerings with a combined team of over 300 skilled engineers

Expanded geographic reach and service capabilities across the United States

Continued commitment to 24/7 customer support and technical excellence

One contact for services across multiple states. One Team. One Invoice. One Relationship.

About Blackfin

Blackfin, established in 2006 in Kansas City, Kansas, under the leadership of the Founder, John Pauley, has grown from a Kansas City based provider to cover 27+ States, primarily with key customers in the Federal government space as well as a mix of commercial, medical, and retail spaces. Blackfin has consistently achieved excellent customer satisfaction scores, through their building engineering teams.

About Bevara Building Services

Bevara delivers exceptional solutions for all facility needs, from building engineering and maintenance to electrical projects to inspections. With a team of expert technicians and an award-winning culture, Bevara has become a trusted provider for facilities across the nation since its start in 1996. For more information, visit bevarabuildingservices.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Cruz

Sales & Marketing Specialist

Email: sarah.cruz@bevaraserves.com