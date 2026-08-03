Island Secures Vibe Coding with New Enterprise Vibe Publishing

DALLAS, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIOs and CISOs can now safely open the floodgates to vibe-coded apps. Island , the enterprise agentic control plane, today introduced Island Enterprise Vibe Publishing , a new way for organizations to quickly publish and share internal apps employees build with all their governance built in.

Vibe coding platforms such as Claude Code, Lovable, and others have given knowledge workers the ability to deliver innovation at unprecedented quality, scale, and speed. They have also made it easy to host apps and add basic security controls such as single sign-on (SSO). But with every employee as a potential app builder, two problems remain.

First, sharing happens over email and chat with no centralized enterprise app store to discover and share applications. Second, organizations still lack the permission models, device posture, data protection, auditing, and threat detection that enterprise software requires.

Island Enterprise Vibe Publishing solves both . Apps are published to a centralized app library, with a built-in permissions model. End users can then easily find the app they are looking for and discover new ones. All the enterprise controls, such as secure access, identity, device posture, and data protection, automatically attach to apps as they are published.

Publishing an app securely typically requires piecing together network enforcement, endpoint posture checks, and presentation-layer controls across multiple tools. Island's enterprise agentic control plane needs no new configurations or integrations, natively delivering governed access, policy, and a full audit trail.

From Shadow AI to Sanctioned Software

The era of vibe-coded apps is already here. Gartner® predicts that: “by 2028 40% of new enterprise production software will be created with vibe coding techniques and tools.” Further “90% of enterprise software engineers will use AI code assistants then, up from less than 14% in early 2024.”

This new category of apps often built in a single afternoon brings its own form of shadow AI. Users follow the natural gravitational pull of using these apps and immediately start placing customer data, finance data, and source code into them, often without administrators’ authorization or knowledge. Some may also carry fundamental security holes that hackers could exploit, such as connecting to one of the hundreds of malicious MCP servers Island Security Research has found .

Island Enterprise Vibe Publishing is solving one of IT and security teams’ biggest AI pain points while unleashing unprecedented innovation and creativity across the organization.

“Teams that used to experiment quietly with small chat assistants are now turning those ideas into real workflows and apps their departments depend on,” said Eric Lowe, Director of InfoSec Risk Management at TaskUs. “With Island Enterprise Vibe Publishing, we can finally say yes to that creativity. We give employees the sandbox to build, and Island gives us the secure wrapper to deliver those AI apps safely across the enterprise.”

Building was never the bottleneck

The standard enterprise application review process served a world where new software arrived a few times a quarter. Architecture review, security testing, dependency checks, privacy review, and change management all supported that cadence.

Now one team can produce more applications in a month than that process could clear in a year, while citizen developers prioritize speed over process and use their native tongue as the development language. When reviews cannot absorb such volume, people route around it. The work then lands in environments nobody has inspected, and the organization loses both the visibility and the value.

Island doesn't host these apps as a platform vendor would. Rather, it governs them the same way it already governs identity, browsing, and data across the organization.

"Building software has never been faster, and every employee is a potential builder. But sharing their innovations safely hasn't caught up,” said Mike Fey, CEO and Co-founder of Island. “In the enterprise, you can't sacrifice governance for speed. Island Enterprise Vibe Publishing closes that gap, keeping the speed and simplicity of vibe coding intact, while surrounding it with the controls enterprises already trust."

Built, approved, published

Island Enterprise Vibe Publishing works with AI vibe coding tools employees already know. A user builds the app and submits it for evaluation. Administrators review the app, apply policies, and approve. Then the end user publishes and shares it, allowing coworkers to access the app in a centralized app library and on their browser homepage.

Every published app inherits its surroundings:

Policy on every interaction. Data loss prevention, clipboard controls, and content inspection apply to all activity a user does inside a published app.

Data loss prevention, clipboard controls, and content inspection apply to all activity a user does inside a published app. Controlled paths to internal systems. Island Private Access gives an app a route to a single internal resource, with no broad network exposure and no public backend.

gives an app a route to a single internal resource, with no broad network exposure and no public backend. Visibility into usage and health. Every app reports into Island's Digital Employee Experience monitoring, so administrators see who opens an app, how often, how fast it loads, and where it breaks, and can identify when a one-off tool has become critical infrastructure.

Every app reports into Island's Digital Employee Experience monitoring, so administrators see who opens an app, how often, how fast it loads, and where it breaks, and can identify when a one-off tool has become critical infrastructure. A full audit trail. Island produces a complete audit trail for regulatory compliance requirements.

Island runs on it

Island publishes its own AI Usage Dashboard through Enterprise Vibe Publishing. This live tool helps employees manage their AI usage and cost across platforms, including Claude and Cursor.

About Island

Island is the enterprise agentic control plane, where organizations govern people and AI agents as they work across devices, browsers, applications, networks, and data. Island gives agents the identity, access, guardrails, cost controls, and auditability they need to operate safely at scale. Millions of users trust Island to protect sensitive information, simplify enterprise work, and reduce reliance on legacy infrastructure. Island is backed by world-class investors including Coatue Management, Cyberstarts, Insight Partners, and Sequoia Capital. Island can be reached at info@island.io or (866) 832-7114.

Contact:

Andy Shane

ashane@bigvalley.co

+1-214-498-4915

Big Valley Marketing for Island