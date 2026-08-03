Kelley Blue Book Homes Launches Nationwide to Give Homeowners the Trusted, Independent Valuation They Deserve

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelley Blue Book Homes today officially launches its consumer platform in eleven states – Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington – with full national expansion expected by early 2027. For decades, consumers have trusted Kelley Blue Book to answer one simple question about their car: “What’s it worth?” Every homeowner eventually asks that same question about their home. The difference is that, until now, no one has been able to answer it with the same confidence.

Today’s homeowners are left comparing online estimates that often disagree by tens of thousands of dollars. Some estimates can be accurate. However, more than 35% of the time, estimates miss by more than 10%. The problem isn’t simply accuracy…it’s unpredictability. Homeowners rarely know which estimate to trust until after their home has already sold. Yet knowing what a home is truly worth is one of life’s biggest financial decisions. Kelley Blue Book Homes was built to replace uncertainty with confidence by combining nearly a century of valuation trust with institutional-grade appraisal science, independent pricing, and neighborhood-level market intelligence.

More importantly, Kelley Blue Book Homes doesn’t stop at telling homeowners what their home is worth. It provides the insights and selling strategy needed to help them achieve a fair market price with the guidance of a vetted real estate professional.

“Consumers can look up their home value in a half dozen places and get a half dozen different answers. Kelley Blue Book is a name people already associate with independent valuation, and coming at the problem from outside the portals is a different and valuable approach for a homeowner's biggest asset,” said Mike Del Prete, Real Estate Technology Strategist and Scholar in Residence, University of Colorado Boulder.

How It Works

Unlike traditional online estimates that rely primarily on public records and broad statistical models, Kelley Blue Book Homes evaluates homes using neighborhood-level pricing intelligence combined with real property information supplied by homeowners including renovations, improvements, condition, amenities, and other characteristics that automated models cannot reliably capture. The platform is powered by TrueTracts, True Footage’s proprietary appraisal technology trusted by professional appraisers and lenders nationwide and leveraged on $275b of properties nationwide. Built on years of real estate data and advanced valuation modeling, the platform accounts for factors that automated estimates routinely miss, including micro-neighborhood pricing differences, seasonal market shifts, renovation quality, and actual property condition. The result isn’t simply a more accurate estimate. It’s a more confident homeowner, a smarter selling strategy tailored to the seller, and a better opportunity to achieve fair market value. The valuation is paired with a strategy to help consumers navigate selling a home and avoiding a botched process that could result in them leaving as much as six figures on the table.

“At a time when many Americans are approaching retirement, considering a move to relocate, or sizing up or down, the Kelley Blue Book data distinction matters enormously,” said John Liss, CEO of Kelley Blue Book Homes. “The Kelley Blue Book Homes experience is designed for people to maximize their outcome through a comprehensive valuation and sales strategy with a vetted agent guiding the process.”

About Kelley Blue Book Homes

Kelley Blue Book Homes is a home valuation platform that connects homeowners, buyers, and real estate professionals through trusted, independent pricing data. Backed by nearly a century of Kelley Blue Book valuation expertise and powered by True Footage, the appraisal technology platform bringing institutional-grade accuracy to residential real estate, Kelley Blue Book Homes delivers free home valuations engineered to land within 3% of the final sale price. For sellers, that means pricing clarity to maximize their outcome. For buyers, the confidence to make their best offer. For agents, a trusted brand that delivers motivated clients actively entering the market. Visit KelleyBlueBookHomes.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Amanda Orr for Kelley Blue Book Homes

202-459-1304

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d6de758-60de-461a-9da4-f9061f3d738b