DIVEVOLK Unlocks vivo X Fold6 Underwater Imaging in Li Zitao’s Belize Film

Filmed and independently published by underwater filmmaker Li Zitao, the 26-second Great Blue Hole short showcases vivo X Fold6 with the SeaTouch 4 Max Platinum V2 Underwater Smartphone housing—the only current DIVEVOLK housing compatible with the foldable model.





ZHUHAI, China, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVEVOLK is spotlighting the underwater imaging system behind a 26-second Belize film created and independently published by underwater filmmaker Li Zitao (David Lee). Filmed in and around the Great Blue Hole and Lighthouse Reef, the short pairs vivo X Fold6 with the DIVEVOLK SeaTouch 4 Max Platinum V2 Underwater Smartphone housing to bring the visual language of a foldable flagship beneath the surface.

The film belongs to Li Zitao as its creator and publisher. DIVEVOLK supported the underwater equipment system used for the shoot, enabling the filmmaker to move from reef details and marine-life encounters to the deep-blue silhouettes of one of the world’s most recognizable dive sites.

A Creator-Led Film From Belize





Li’s short opens with a boat entry before moving through schools of reef fish, sea fans, a feeding turtle, a lionfish detail, larger marine-life silhouettes, the circular aerial view of the Great Blue Hole, and scuba divers suspended in blue water. The compact edit connects sweeping underwater scenes with close observation, turning a 26-second sequence into a vivid portrait of Belize’s offshore reef environment.

Belize’s Great Blue Hole lies within Lighthouse Reef, an offshore atoll in the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System. The contrast between its deep cobalt center and the surrounding turquoise reef gives the film a distinctive visual arc—from sunlit reef life to the monumental scale of the blue-hole landscape.

SeaTouch 4 Max Platinum V2 Underwater Smartphone housing: Unlocking Foldable Imaging Potential

Designed for flagship imaging phones, the SeaTouch 4 Max Platinum V2 Underwater Smartphone housing extends DIVEVOLK’s underwater smartphone system to the vivo X Fold6 used in Li’s Belize film. It is the only current DIVEVOLK housing compatible with this foldable model, combining model-specific engineering with a professional accessory ecosystem.

Purpose-built for a foldable flagship: The housing is configured for the dimensions and camera layout of vivo X Fold6, giving the device a dedicated underwater imaging platform.

The housing is configured for the dimensions and camera layout of vivo X Fold6, giving the device a dedicated underwater imaging platform. Protection engineered for depth: A dual-protection sealing structure and reinforced frame support operation at depths of up to 60 meters, while a model-specific magnetic lens solution expands the X Fold6 camera setup underwater.

A dual-protection sealing structure and reinforced frame support operation at depths of up to 60 meters, while a model-specific magnetic lens solution expands the X Fold6 camera setup underwater. Patented full-touchscreen control: Divers can operate the phone’s native camera app through the housing, adjust supported professional settings, switch lenses, and access the high-specification video modes provided by the phone.

Divers can operate the phone’s native camera app through the housing, adjust supported professional settings, switch lenses, and access the high-specification video modes provided by the phone. A modular 67 mm imaging ecosystem: A standard 67 mm threaded interface supports compatible wet lenses and filters, while cold-shoe mounts accommodate lights, handles, trays, and other accessories for a customized underwater rig.

“Li Zitao’s Belize film shows how a foldable flagship can become part of a complete underwater storytelling system,” said a DIVEVOLK spokesperson. “The SeaTouch 4 Max Platinum V2 Underwater Smartphone housing brings together model-specific protection, full-touchscreen operation, and an expandable imaging ecosystem so creators can focus on the scene unfolding in front of them.”

The same phone-centered workflow continues after the dive, allowing the creator to review and organize footage on the device used to capture it. For short-form travel filmmaking, that continuity helps connect the moment underwater with the final published story.





About Li Zitao

Li Zitao (David Lee) is a renowned director and global cinematographer, and the founder of Insfinity studio Films, a creative studio whose portfolio spans urban imagery, brand commercial projects, and film and television production. His city portrait film, The Best of Nanking, was officially selected by the State Council Information Office of China as the "Most Trendy International City Promotional Video" for Nanjing. In 2020, he was honored as one of the inaugural "China's Top Ten Aerial Photographers" at the World Drone Congress, and has twice won first prize in DJI's SkyPixel Annual Image Awards. In 2025, he was invited to serve as aerial cinematography director for the theatrical feature Operation Jiaolong. That same year, he was also named to Tencent's WeChat Channels "Top 10 Career Experts" list for outstanding creators.

For the recent short film shot at Belize's Great Blue Hole, Lee served not only as the underwater imaging director but also personally operated the camera for every scene. In a bold creative move, he employed a vivo X Fold6 smartphone paired with a SeaTouch 4 Max Platinum V2 professional underwater housing, challenging the limits of deep-sea imagery with lightweight, mobile equipment. The project was released independently through his personal channels, and stands as the latest powerful testament to his enduring commitment to underwater travel, marine ecology, and mobile imaging creation.

About DIVEVOLK

DIVEVOLK, headquartered in Zhuhai, China, is a global technology company specializing in underwater smartphone housings and diving accessories. The company designs and manufactures the SeaTouch 4 Max series, including the SeaTouch 4 Max Platinum V2 Underwater Smartphone housing, and related accessories for diving, snorkeling, and underwater imaging.

The revolutionary SeaLink Underwater Smartphone Data Transmitter enables phones to receive signals at depths of up to 30 meters underwater, supporting features such as live streaming and video communication across multiple platforms. DIVEVOLK was honored as ScubaLab’s Best Buy in 2024 and twice won the German dive award for Innovation, in 2024 and 2026.





DIVEVOLK SeaLink and SeaTouch product system. Product image courtesy of DIVEVOLK.

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