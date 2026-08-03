Empromptu AI Launches Grid Guard to Stop AI Data Centers From Breaking Their Own Power Infrastructure

Thousands of GPUs firing simultaneously can swing power demand by tens of megawatts in milliseconds, fast enough to damage generators and force costly infrastructure overbuild.

Grid Guard staggers workloads by as little as 50–200ms to turn sharp power spikes into smooth ramps, with early deployments showing an average 80% reduction in power volatility.

Grid Guard is Empromptu’s first data center operations application and is already engaged with a major power company ahead of a live deployment.





SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empromptu AI , the AI research and platform company that builds production-grade AI applications enterprises can trust, scale, and own, today announced Grid Guard , a new solution that enables AI data centers to predict, smooth, and price GPU-driven power volatility. Grid Guard is being launched as a subdivision of Empromptu’s core platform, applying the same AI optimization infrastructure capabilities the company has built for enterprise model training to one of the data center industry’s most urgent and underaddressed problems, optimizing the power to run the AI models creating efficient models.

The problem is well known inside data centers and almost invisible outside them. When thousands of GPUs execute the same operation simultaneously—starting a training batch, syncing data across a cluster, processing a large input—power demand can swing by tens of megawatts in milliseconds. Turbines and generators were not designed for that kind of volatility. The industry’s default response has been to overbuild: more batteries, more generators, more redundancy, more capital expense. Grid Guard is built on a different premise. The GPUs don’t all have to fire at the exact same millisecond. Grid Guard staggers them by 50 to 200 milliseconds, and a sharp power spike becomes a smooth rolling ramp.

In early deployments, Grid Guard has demonstrated an average 80 percent reduction in power volatility without meaningful impact on AI workload performance. That reduction translates directly to less hardware, lower capital expenditure, and fewer catastrophic failure events. Grid Guard operates across four integrated capabilities:

It predicts near-term GPU workload power swings before they reach the power system, giving operators advance notice instead of a reactive dashboard.

It smooths those swings by phasing, scheduling, and orchestrating workloads: staggering batch starts, breaking large inputs into smaller processing steps, and reusing cached compute results to avoid redundant spikes.

It controls the infrastructure response by sending forward demand signals to batteries, generators, and smart power systems so equipment can prepare for what’s coming.

It prices the volatility, turning load behavior into an economic signal that rewards efficient operations and makes the true cost of expensive load patterns visible.



“AI data centers are being built at a pace the power grid was never designed to support,” said Shanea Leven, CEO and co-founder of Empromptu. “Grid Guard is how we make that buildout sustainable, by making the software smarter about when and how workloads fire. The same intelligence that helps enterprises train and own their AI models is now helping the infrastructure underneath those models run without breaking.”

The industry’s current answer to GPU power volatility is hardware: massive battery systems installed alongside generators to absorb spikes that software isn’t managing. That approach is expensive, capital-intensive, and treats the symptom rather than the cause. High-profile data center deployments have already experienced catastrophic infrastructure failures tied directly to synchronized GPU load events, including drive shaft failures costing millions in equipment damage. Grid Guard addresses the problem at the workload layer, before the spike reaches the power system. Because it operates in software, it can be deployed without changes to physical infrastructure and improves continuously as it learns from real operational data, the same feedback loop architecture Empromptu uses across its enterprise AI platform.

Grid Guard is the first application in what Empromptu expects to become a broader data center operations practice. The company’s underlying platform, which powers Alchemy Models and its enterprise AI infrastructure suite , was built for exactly this kind of extension: real-time systems that learn from operational data, generate feedback loops, and continuously optimize complex infrastructure. Grid Guard extends that same platform into physical infrastructure, applying Empromptu’s predict-optimize-improve architecture to the power and compute layers underneath AI workloads.

Grid Guard is available now. Organizations interested in learning more can visit: https://empromptu.ai/industry/data-centers

About Empromptu AI

Empromptu AI is the all in one AI platform for physical AI and regulated industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, Empromptu is an enterprise AI platform company that takes organizations from idea to production AI, without rebuilding their stack. The platform integrates everything required to build, run, and continuously improve AI applications in real enterprise environments: an agentic builder and deployment system, automated data preparation, persistent memory and context management, governance and compliance controls, and continuous performance optimization that keeps applications accurate over time. With Empromptu, enterprises can create, train, and own custom AI models built on their proprietary data, reducing reliance on external model providers and significantly lowering inference costs. Empromptu is SOC 2 and HIPAA compliant and deploys to any infrastructure, including AWS, GCP, Azure, and on-premises environments. For more information, visit empromptu.ai.