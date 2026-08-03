Tidal Cyber Partners With Carahsoft to Bring Threat-Led Defense to the Public Sector

Public Sector Organizations Gain Access to a New Category of Defensive Security That Aligns

Threats, Vulnerabilities, Assets and Defenses Around Real-World Adversary Behavior

WASHINGTON and RESTON, Va., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Cyber, the creator and global leader of Threat-Led Defense, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Tidal Cyber's Public Sector distributor, making Tidal Cyber’s industry-first Threat-Led Defense platform available to Federal, State and Local Government agencies as well as Education and Healthcare markets through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft, which has supported Public Sector markets for decades, and now commercial markets as well," said Rick Gordon, CEO of Tidal Cyber. "We chose Carahsoft to help us continue to build the market demand for Threat-Led Defense, a new product category that organizes security around procedures and how adversaries actually execute attacks versus abstract threat techniques, which lack the context needed to disrupt attacks effectively. Through our partnership with Carahsoft, Public and Commercial Sector organizations can now align security investments, prioritize risk and improve defensive effectiveness based on real-world attack execution."

As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, organizations face growing challenges in assessing risk, identifying critical security gaps and prioritizing defensive actions. While security teams have access to unprecedented volumes of asset, vulnerability and threat data, they often lack the context needed to understand how adversaries execute attacks and where defensive action will have the greatest impact.

The Threat-Led Defense platform addresses this challenge by placing attack execution at the center of defensive security. Rather than evaluating threats, vulnerabilities, assets and controls independently, the Tidal Cyber platform correlates them through adversary procedures, the real-world steps attackers take to achieve their objectives. This enables organizations to understand how attacks unfold, identify defensive gaps and prioritize actions based on actual risk.

Built on deep expertise in MITRE ATT&CK®, Tidal Cyber extends beyond traditional threat intelligence by operationalizing procedure-led threat intelligence through its Threat-Led Defense platform. This approach provides organizations with a level of granularity and context that has long been unavailable, enabling security teams to:

Prioritize cyber risk based on real-world adversary execution.

Measure and improve how well defenses can detect and disrupt real-world attacks.

Align threats, vulnerabilities, assets and defenses to leverage procedures and reduce residual risk.





Tidal Cyber’s latest innovations include enhanced cyber threat intelligence (CTI) separation across ATT&CK®, Tidal Cyber, open source and proprietary intelligence sources, providing organizations with more accurate visibility and threat attribution. New Threat-Led Asset Visibility and Vulnerability Prioritization capabilities help security teams understand how adversaries leverage specific assets and vulnerabilities and assess their potential impact on attack campaigns. Together, these solutions enable organizations to operationalize procedure-led intelligence across defensive security to effectively disrupt attacks across the entire kill chain.

"Government agencies are increasingly seeking cybersecurity solutions that deliver actionable insights, measurable outcomes and a more comprehensive understanding of risk," said Steve Jacyna, Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. "Tidal Cyber's Threat-Led Defense platform provides a unique approach to aligning security operations with real-world adversary procedures, enabling organizations to prioritize resources, optimize defenses and strengthen cyber resilience. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and Tidal Cyber are empowering Public Sector organizations to make more informed security decisions and proactively defend against evolving threats.”

Tidal Cyber's solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or TidalCyber@carahsoft.com. Learn more about Tidal Cyber’s solutions here.

About Tidal Cyber

Tidal Cyber is the creator and global leader of Threat-Led Defense. Purpose-built around adversary procedures and real-world attack execution, the Tidal Cyber platform enables organizations to operationalize procedure-led intelligence across defensive security operations. By correlating threats, vulnerabilities, assets and defenses against adversary procedures, Tidal Cyber helps organizations reduce residual risk, prioritize defensive action and disrupt attacks across the entire kill chain.

Contact

Michael Entwistle

Director of Growth Marketing

Michael.entwistle@tidalcyber.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com