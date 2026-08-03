Cribl’s AI Platform Debuts Powerful New Security Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl, the AI Platform for Telemetry, today announced new AI-era security capabilities that turn existing enterprise telemetry into AI visibility, stronger detections, and faster security action. The new AI Observability app helps manage token usage, spend, model adoption, and risk across teams and applications. Expanded detection engineering improves coverage, while stream-native detections surface high-confidence threats earlier, without duplicating telemetry or rebuilding the infrastructure beneath every new tool.

AI adoption is moving from experimentation to infrastructure faster than enterprises can govern it. Many cannot answer basic questions about which teams and applications use which models, how token consumption maps to spend, when demand peaks, whether a smaller model could do the job, or where sensitive data is entering prompts. Security teams face a parallel problem: more telemetry, faster threats, and more disconnected tools. The market’s default answer remains another collector, another copy of the data, and another closed platform.

In contrast, Cribl’s new capabilities represent a pivotal expression of the company’s platform strategy, building on the AI Platform for Telemetry as a foundational infrastructure layer to offer real, customer-facing applications that solve urgent enterprise problems today.

“Security teams are telling us they don’t want to keep solving every new problem by sending the same data into more closed boxes,” said Clint Sharp, co-founder and CEO of Cribl. “They want visibility into enterprise AI usage and risk, stronger detections, and the flexibility to work across the tools and environments they already have. This is our new approach: keep the data open, run the security capabilities on top, and give teams a path forward without rebuilding the stack every time the market changes.”

Understand AI usage, cost, and risk across the enterprise

Cribl’s new AI Observability app gives organizations a fast, unified view of AI activity across models, applications, departments, and environments. Using existing telemetry already flowing through Cribl or retained elsewhere, teams can compare usage and spend by model, app, department, or workload; see demand peaks; understand token consumption across applications; and identify workloads better served by a smaller, less expensive model. Teams can also detect sensitive data exposure in prompts and traces, analyze usage and cost, and investigate complete sessions over time. This is done without duplicating pipelines, paying to pull data back out of closed platforms, or locking themselves into another proprietary stack.

Continuously improve detection engineering across environments

New detection engineering capabilities enable Cribl’s platform to more intelligently identify relevant events in telemetry data. Building on Cribl’s recent acquisition of CardinalOps, these capabilities map detections to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, expose coverage gaps, identify broken and noisy rules before they fail silently, and apply AI-assisted workflows so detection content can be maintained and improved over time instead of quietly drifting. That gives teams clearer visibility into what is covered, what is broken, and where to focus next across a broader security environment than any single SIEM can see on its own.

Generate high-confidence security signals in motion

Cribl is bringing stream-native detections in Cribl Stream, enabling teams to identify high-confidence, event-based conditions and new classes of security-relevant events from normalized and enriched telemetry as it moves through the pipeline. Designed for known-bad indicators, policy violations, canary events, and other atomic tripwires, these detections help teams alert, route, or fast-track critical data while reducing what is sent to premium analysis tiers. More complex detections continue to use full-fidelity history for stateful correlation, backtesting, threat hunting, and investigation. The result is speed where it matters, without sacrificing the context required for trustworthy decisions.

“With Cribl’s platform model, AI Observability and SIEM solutions are not separate walled gardens. They are applications that can sit on a variety of data stores running over Cribl’s telemetry infrastructure,” said Chris DePuy, co-founder and analyst at 650 Group. “The SIEM is one app among others rather than the center of the architecture while the AI Observability app by itself is substantial enough to be its own company.”

To learn more, visit cribl.io or stop by the Cribl booth 5527 at Black Hat 2026 for a live demo.

About Cribl

Cribl, the AI Platform for Telemetry, empowers enterprises to manage and analyze telemetry for both humans and agents. Trusted by organizations worldwide, including half of the Fortune 100, Cribl bridges the gap between AI ambition and infrastructure reality. No lock-in. No data loss. No compromises. Cribl’s vendor-agnostic platform ensures data remains portable and interoperable. By cost-effectively handling increasing data volume and variety without delay, Cribl gives enterprises the choice, control and flexibility to build what’s next. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

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