Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) Shareholders Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Ongoing Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (“Alignment” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALHC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws after the stock price fell 16% on July 8, 2026.

What Happened?

On July 8, 2026, reports emerged that a former Alignment executive had filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that the Company manipulated its finances to boost its stock price and executive compensation. Specifically, the lawsuit claims that Alignment deliberately misclassified routine operating expenses (such as routine software maintenance and production support) as capital expenditures within its technology sector and that this accounting maneuver artificially inflated the Company's adjusted EBITDA and allowed it to report its "first full year of positive adjusted EBITDA as a public company".

On this news, Alignment’s stock price fell $4.02, or 16.7%, to close at $20.03 per share on July 8, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC. (ALHC), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

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Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

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