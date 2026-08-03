Varonis Introduces Agent Intent-Based Access Control

MIAMI, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the data and AI security leader, today announced Agent Intent-Based Access Control (IBAC), a new capability in Varonis Atlas that lets businesses connect AI agents to their enterprise data with safeguards that stop dangerous or out-of-policy behavior.

Agents are making headlines for going rogue, exposing sensitive company data and, in one case, deleting an entire production database.

Agents need broad access to data and tools to be useful, which is precisely what makes them risky, and role-based access control was never built to judge what a non-human identity does with the access it has.

"The question is no longer ‘Can a user access this data?’ but ‘In this context, should this agent be allowed to take action on this data?’" said Ron Bennatan, VP of AI and Data Security Strategy at Varonis. "We built Agent IBAC to give organizations assurance that their agents are acting as intended and not putting their business at risk."

How Agent IBAC Works

Agent IBAC checks whether an agent’s reasoning, tool use, and data access are consistent with its assigned instructions, and alerts on or blocks actions that do not align.

When an agent crosses the line, Atlas can quarantine the identity behind it and block everything that follows for a defined window.

Key Capabilities:

Intent drift detection: Compares the instruction an agent received to its reasoning, tool calls, and data access with lenient, balanced, and strict sensitivity settings.

Compares the instruction an agent received to its reasoning, tool calls, and data access with lenient, balanced, and strict sensitivity settings. Full session evaluation: Reviews every prompt, response, and tool call in a session to catch risk that builds gradually, such as multi-turn jailbreak attempts. Customers can also define their own session policies in plain language.

Reviews every prompt, response, and tool call in a session to catch risk that builds gradually, such as multi-turn jailbreak attempts. Customers can also define their own session policies in plain language. Quarantine: Blocks an identity or session after a violation for a window the customer sets, with admin controls to lift, extend, or make it permanent.

Blocks an identity or session after a violation for a window the customer sets, with admin controls to lift, extend, or make it permanent. Human in the loop: Routes a flagged action to a person for approval rather than blocking it outright.

Routes a flagged action to a person for approval rather than blocking it outright. Complete audit trail: Records every prompt, response, and tool execution alongside the action Atlas took, for security, governance, and compliance teams.





Agent IBAC works with the agents and AI tools organizations already run, including Claude Code, Cursor, GitHub Copilot, and Microsoft Copilot Studio. It is available today to Varonis Atlas customers and is part of the platform's broader approach to securing agents from code to runtime.

Additional Resources:

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) secures AI and the data that powers it. The Varonis platform gives organizations automated visibility and control over their critical data wherever it lives and helps ensure safe and trustworthy AI from code to runtime. Backed by 24x7x365 managed detection and response, Varonis gives thousands of organizations worldwide the confidence to adopt AI, reduce data exposure, and stop AI-powered threats.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

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Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

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