Borqs Technologies Expands into Medical Devices Market with Licensing of Patented Optical Imaging Technologies from Faspro Systems

HONG KONG, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BRQSF, “Borqs” or the “Company”), a global leader in software and smart connected devices, today announced that it has entered into a technology licensing agreement with Taiwan-based Faspro Systems Co., Ltd. (“Faspro”). Faspro’s executive also serves as an independent director on Borqs’ Board of Directors. Under the terms of the agreement, Borqs will license Faspro’s patented technologies to commercialize and sell high-precision optical medical equipment components and solutions worldwide.

Highlights of Borqs’ New Medical Technology Business:

Strategic Entry into High-Margin Digital Health: Expands Borqs’ IoT device portfolio into high-growth medical optics, surgical recording, and digital healthcare markets.

Proprietary Optical Technology Integration: Combines Faspro’s patented head-mounted wireless video and smart focus imaging solutions with Borqs’ core capabilities in Android/Linux system software, IoT connectivity, and hardware design.

Global Market Deployment: Leverages Borqs’ international supply chain and distribution network to serve hospital systems, dental chains, and surgical centers across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.



Key Details of the Licensed Technologies & Solutions:

Summary Description of Technologies:

Patented Optical Imaging & Smart Auto-Focus: Advanced narrow-field-of-view (FOV) lens design equipped with rapid auto-focus systems engineered specifically to capture high-definition, scalable zoom-in video from a surgeon's true point-of-view (POV).

Wireless Video Streaming & 5G Connectivity: Embedded high-bandwidth wireless modules that enable real-time, low-latency broadcasting and cloud streaming without tethering cables to the practitioner.

Precise Optical Positioning & Cloud Intelligence: Integrated optical tracking and cloud software architecture that allows real-time medical recording, cloud storage, validation, and remote collaborative viewing during surgical procedures.



Commercial Uses:

Medical & Surgical Documentation: Real-time, hands-free video recording of complex operations for official medical records and surgical auditing.

Live Medical Education & Broadcasting: Ultra-low latency streaming of surgeries and clinical procedures for medical seminars, university training, and remote expert consultation.

Specialized Clinical Applications: Tailored for precision fields including dentistry, plastic/cosmetic surgery, and general operating room procedures requiring high optical magnification and hands-free control.



Geographic Region of Sales:

Primary focus on North America, Asia-Pacific (including Greater China, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia), and European healthcare markets, utilizing Borqs’ established vendor networks and sales channels.



Potential Volume of Business:

The partnership addresses a rapidly growing global medical camera and surgical documentation market, positioning Borqs to capture new recurring revenue streams through both hardware sales and integrated cloud service software components over the coming multi-year license period.



Corporate Governance & Compliance:

The technology licensing transaction was reviewed, evaluated, and approved by the independent members of Borqs' Board of Directors in accordance with standard corporate governance and related-party transaction protocols, as Faspro’s executive serves as an independent director on Borqs’ Board.



"This technology licensing agreement represents a compelling opportunity to leverage our capabilities in a specialized, high-margin market," said Pat Chan, CEO of Borqs Technologies. "Faspro’s innovative optical and surgical recording solutions perfectly complement our mission to bring intelligent, connected devices to critical industry sectors worldwide."

About Borqs Technologies, Inc.

Borqs Technologies has been a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Since its inception and up to April 2025, Borqs achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio. Borqs’ unique strengths included its Android and Android Wear Licenses which enabled the Company to develop a software IP library covering chipset software, Android enhancements, domain specific usage and system performance optimization, suitable for large and low volume customized products. The Company sold its core businesses to Sasken Technologies, Inc. of India in April 2025.

The medical equipment licensing and sales as described in this press release will be a new business activity for the Company.

Investor relations contact:

E: IR@borqs.com

Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release concerning our future prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations. Words such as “expects”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “seeks”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “should” and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future results, based on currently available information and reflect our management’s current beliefs. Many factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that the transactions described herein may not end up with positive benefits or at all to the Company. The reader is advised to refer to the Company’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law and other regulatory requirements, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.