WidePoint Sets Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call for Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), a leading provider of Secure Mobility Management solutions, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

WidePoint’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

U.S. dial-in number: 888-506-0062

International number: 973-528-0011

Access Code: 657453

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website. A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. ET on the same day through Thursday, August 27, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 54228

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gateway-grp.com