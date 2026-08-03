Primior Holdings Goes All In on Tokenization and Reports Q2 2026 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primior Holdings Inc. (OTCMKT: PTKN) today announced its unaudited financial results for the period ended June 30, 2026, and outlined its plan to become a pure-play technology company centered on GAIA, its proprietary real-world asset tokenization platform.





Q2 Financial Highlights

Unaudited

Total revenue: $1.33 million

$1.33 million Gross profit: $782,299

$782,299 Gross margin: 58.7%

58.7% Net income: $201,931

$201,931 Net cash provided by operating activities: $1.07 million

$1.07 million Total assets: $32.43 million

$32.43 million Capitalized GAIA technology platform: $4.45 million

$4.45 million Initial marketplace and tokenization service revenue: $40,000

Primior plans to spin off Primior Inc., its real estate operating subsidiary, allowing Primior Holdings to focus exclusively on the development, commercialization and expansion of GAIA.

Management expects the proposed spin-off to separate debt associated with the real estate operations from Primior Holdings’ balance sheet, subject to the final structure and terms of the transaction. The Company also plans to address its remaining balance-sheet obligations as part of a broader initiative to strengthen its financial position and prepare for its next phase of growth.

Primior is actively developing several prospective projects for launch through GAIA. These projects are progressing through structuring, technical development, due diligence, legal review and platform onboarding. Additional details will be announced as the projects approach commercial readiness.

“GAIA represents the future of Primior Holdings,” said Johnney Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The planned spin-off will allow us to create a focused tokenization company, strengthen our balance sheet and direct our resources toward growing GAIA. Our long-term objective is to build GAIA into a company capable of qualifying for a Nasdaq listing.”

“The public-market valuation achieved by Securitize demonstrates the potential investors see in real-world asset tokenization,” Zhang continued. “Securitize entered the public markets at a valuation of approximately $1.25 billion, and we believe GAIA has the potential to create even greater long-term value as we expand the platform and launch new projects.”

About Primior Holdings Inc.

Primior Holdings Inc. (OTCMKT: PTKN) advances next-generation financial solutions through GAIA, its proprietary RWA tokenization platform, and is also the holding company of Primior Inc., which leads a development pipeline of over $300M and is part of the broader Primior Group, spanning investment in both private and equity markets with services including investment banking, asset management and advisory.

Forward-Looking Statements and No Offer Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, including statements regarding the proposed spin-off, debt reduction, GAIA platform, market opportunity, development pipeline, potential Nasdaq listing and anticipated corporate actions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.





