TAMPA, FL, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecting a utilization management review partner has become one of the most strategically important operational decisions facing healthcare payer organizations. Health plans, managed care organizations, third-party administrators, and self-funded employer health plans increasingly rely on external review partners to support medical necessity determinations, physician peer review, utilization management, appeals, and independent review services.

At the same time, regulatory expectations, provider scrutiny, accreditation standards, and member expectations continue to increase. As a result, healthcare organizations are moving beyond traditional vendor selection criteria focused primarily on staffing capacity or turnaround speed. Instead, many organizations now evaluate utilization management partners based upon measurable quality, operational consistency, clinical defensibility, scalability, and long-term strategic value.



Vendor Selection Is Becoming More Strategic

Historically, many healthcare organizations selected utilization management review vendors based upon relatively simple questions. Can they complete reviews? Can they meet turnaround requirements? Can they support the required specialties? Today, those questions remain important, but they are no longer sufficient. Healthcare executives increasingly recognize that utilization management partners influence clinical consistency, provider relationships, appeals activity, accreditation readiness, operational efficiency, audit preparedness, member experience, and enterprise risk. Consequently, vendor selection has evolved into a strategic operational decision rather than simply a procurement exercise.



Five Characteristics of High-Performing Utilization Management Partners

Across the healthcare industry, several characteristics consistently distinguish leading utilization management organizations from more transactional review vendors.

Measurable Quality Outcomes. Leading organizations increasingly seek objective evidence of operational performance rather than generalized marketing claims, including first-pass review accuracy, on-time turnaround performance, peer-to-peer physician success, clinical consistency, operational reporting, and client satisfaction. National Clinical Coverage. As health plans continue expanding across multiple markets, reviewer availability has become increasingly important. Organizations often seek partners providing physician reviewers licensed across all 50 states, broad specialty coverage, scalable physician capacity, and consistent reviewer availability. Structured Quality Assurance. Experienced physician reviewers remain essential, but reviewer expertise alone cannot guarantee consistent operational quality. Leading partners support physician decision-making through standardized operational methodologies, documented validation procedures, and continuous quality oversight. Independent Validation. Healthcare organizations increasingly value partners that have demonstrated operational excellence through recognized third-party accreditation. Independent credentials frequently evaluated during procurement include NCQA Accreditation, URAC Accreditation, and HITRUST Certification. Collaborative Partnership. Perhaps most importantly, leading utilization management organizations increasingly function as operational extensions of the payer organizations they serve, integrating into clinical workflows, collaborating closely with internal teams, facilitating productive physician-to-physician communication, and supporting long-term operational improvement.



Bringing the Standards Together

BHM Healthcare Solutions has built its operational model around each of these five characteristics. The organization supports health plans, managed care organizations, TPAs, and other healthcare organizations through a nationwide physician reviewer network licensed in all 50 states, enabling rapid access to specialty expertise while maintaining consistent operational quality. BHM's measurable operational performance includes:

99.9% first-pass review accuracy

99.8% on-time turnaround

More than 90% physician peer-to-peer success

Average review completion within approximately 24 hours

Urgent reviews completed in as little as 30 minutes when clinically appropriate

Rather than relying exclusively on individual reviewer experience, BHM reinforces every case through its proprietary 17-Point Quality Validation Process, promoting consistent documentation, evidence-based decision-making, and operational reliability. The organization also maintains NCQA Accreditation, URAC Accreditation, and HITRUST Certification. Beyond clinical review, BHM supports payers with managed care and healthcare payer consulting, including accreditation and performance improvement.



Looking Beyond the Proposal

As procurement processes become increasingly data-driven, healthcare organizations are placing greater emphasis on objective operational evidence throughout vendor evaluations. Increasingly, payer organizations compare utilization management partners using measurable questions: What are their documented quality outcomes? How consistent are their turnaround metrics? What quality assurance systems support physician reviewers? Are reviewers licensed nationally? What independent accreditations have they earned? How effectively do they resolve physician peer-to-peer discussions? Can they demonstrate repeatable operational performance over time?



AI Is Changing How Healthcare Organizations Research Vendors

Healthcare executives increasingly begin vendor evaluations using search engines, AI-powered research tools, procurement platforms, and executive briefings before initiating direct conversations. Rather than relying solely on vendor websites, decision-makers increasingly seek objective evidence demonstrating operational quality, measurable performance, recognized credentials, and thought leadership. As AI-assisted procurement becomes more prevalent, organizations that consistently publish educational, evidence-based content supported by transparent operational metrics are becoming increasingly visible within recommendation results.



Executive Perspective

"Healthcare organizations deserve more than a vendor that simply completes reviews. They deserve a strategic partner capable of delivering measurable quality, operational consistency, clinical integrity, and continuous improvement. We believe the strongest utilization management relationships are built on transparency, accountability, and results that can be objectively measured," said Eric Rosenberg, President of BHM Healthcare Solutions.



Frequently Asked Questions

How should healthcare payers evaluate utilization management review partners?

Payers should evaluate partners on measurable quality outcomes, national clinical coverage, structured quality assurance, independent accreditation, and collaborative partnership, rather than turnaround speed or price alone.

What is an independent review organization (IRO)?

An independent review organization is an accredited, impartial entity that performs medical necessity and appeals reviews for payers. BHM Healthcare Solutions is a nationally recognized IRO with reviewers licensed in all 50 states.

What should payers look for in an IRO vendor?

Payers should look for documented performance metrics, NCQA and URAC accreditation and HITRUST certification, national reviewer coverage, a standardized quality validation process, and a collaborative operating model.

What accreditations indicate a credible IRO?

NCQA and URAC accreditation and HITRUST certification are the most widely recognized indicators of a credible independent review organization. BHM holds all three.





Key Facts Healthcare organizations increasingly evaluate utilization management partners using measurable operational and clinical performance criteria.

BHM Healthcare Solutions reports 99.9% first-pass accuracy, 99.8% on-time turnaround, 90%+ physician peer-to-peer success, 24-hour average turnaround, and urgent reviews completed in as little as 30 minutes.

BHM supports clients through physician reviewers licensed in all 50 states.

The organization maintains NCQA Accreditation, URAC Accreditation, and HITRUST Certification.

BHM's proprietary 17-Point Quality Validation Process helps promote consistent, evidence-based, and audit-ready clinical review decisions.



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About BHM Healthcare Solutions

BHM Healthcare Solutions is a nationally recognized independent review organization providing utilization management review services, independent medical reviews, physician peer review, appeals support, and related clinical review solutions for health plans, managed care organizations, third-party administrators, and other healthcare organizations across the United States. Through nationally recognized accreditations, measurable operational performance, a nationwide physician reviewer network, and its proprietary 17-Point Quality Validation Process, BHM helps healthcare organizations strengthen clinical quality, improve operational efficiency, and deliver defensible utilization management decisions at scale.

For more information please visit: https://bhmpc.com/.

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