Lexful Announces General Availability of AI-Native Documentation Platform Built for the AI Era

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexful , an AI-native, secure IT documentation platform built exclusively for managed services providers (MSPs) to create an always-up-to-date system of record and bring order-of-magnitude operational efficiencies, today announced general availability. The Lexful platform enables providers to create a continuously updated system of record that transforms documentation into a strategic operational asset. Building on its February launch, Lexful has continued to gain momentum through an oversubscribed $7 million seed funding round, rapid partner adoption, new integrations, and expansion across its channel ecosystem.

As MSPs increasingly deploy AI across service delivery, the industry is experiencing its next major platform shift. Much like the move to the cloud, AI is redefining how services are delivered, decisions are made, and operations are scaled. The question is no longer whether MSPs will adopt AI, but whether their documentation can support this new operating model. Static records, fragmented information, and tribal knowledge often limit automation efforts and reduce the effectiveness of AI-driven workflows. Lexful helps MSPs establish a trusted foundation for AI by turning disconnected information into structured, actionable knowledge.

Unlike legacy documentation tools that layer AI onto outdated systems, potentially resulting in hallucinations and eroded client trust, Lexful was built from the ground up for the AI era. As AI becomes embedded within PSA, RMM, and service desk workflows, documentation quality directly impacts operational outcomes. MSPs relying on incomplete, disconnected, or outdated information risk limiting the effectiveness of AI across their business.

Lexful combines specialized AI tailored for MSP workflows with automatically updated structured data, deep integrations, AI-native Skills, a Tag framework, and Ask Lex, its AI-powered knowledge assistant. Together, these capabilities enable users to find, create, update, validate, and summarize information while delivering clear, contextual answers in real time. The result is a reliable, continuously updated system of record that both technicians and AI can trust.

"General availability marks an important milestone in our journey," said Pinar Ormeci, CEO, Lexful. "We built Lexful to fundamentally change how MSPs capture, manage, and operationalize knowledge. Since launching earlier this year, we've worked closely with our partners to refine the platform, expand key capabilities, and strengthen the AI-native experience. The result is a trusted system of record that turns documentation into actionable intelligence. In the AI era, documentation is no longer just a record of work. It's the foundation that powers automation, decision-making, and service delivery at scale."

Built for Migration Without Mayhem

A core focus leading up to general availability has been helping MSPs modernize knowledge management across their organizations. By streamlining migration from legacy platforms and simplifying knowledge consolidation, Lexful enables teams to standardize documentation, improve collaboration, and create a more scalable foundation for growth.

For MSPs replacing existing documentation platforms, Lexful provides a clear migration path through an importer app designed to minimize disruption and accelerate time to value. Combined with an intuitive user experience, AI-native capabilities, and deep integrations, the platform enables teams to transform documentation into operational intelligence while maintaining business continuity. The result is immediate access to connected, contextual, and actionable knowledge across the organization.

“Lexful has changed the way our teams access and apply knowledge," said Joe Markert, CEO, TransformITive. "By combining documentation, AI, and operational context into a single experience, Ask Lex delivers the right answers when they're needed most. The result is faster decisions, more confident technicians, and a dramatic reduction in the time spent searching for information.”

Broadening the MSP Technology Ecosystem

Lexful continues to prioritize expanding its technology integrations. The company has added support for Autotask PSA, Datto RMM, ConnectWise PSA, ConnectWise RMM, HaloPSA, NinjaOne, and N-central, with plans to add more in the near future. Lexful also continues to expand its channel ecosystem through technology, distribution, and strategic partnerships that help MSPs adopt AI-native knowledge operations at scale.

“MSPs who will be successful in the agentic era will be the ones that can turn their knowledge into action,” said Nikhil Sehgal, CEO, Neo Agent. “Lexful gives technicians and AI agents the trusted context they need to do exactly that, making it a must-have of the modern MSP stack.”

Accelerating the Future of Knowledge Operations

Backed by IT Glue Founder Chris Day’s Top Down Ventures and York IE, through a recent $7 million seed round, as well as a growing ecosystem of technology, distribution, and strategic partners, Lexful continues to invest in AI-native innovation, expanded integrations, and global growth.

Since its February launch, Lexful has rapidly expanded its footprint across the MSP ecosystem, achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, bringing its MCP Server to market, earning CRN's "Best Newcomer" recognition at The Channel Company's XChange event, and has plans to be in the Pax8 and Sherweb marketplaces before the end of the year. These milestones reflect growing market validation of Lexful's vision to transform IT documentation into real-time operational intelligence for MSPs.

Availability

The Lexful platform is now generally available to MSPs worldwide. To learn more, schedule a demo, or explore migration options, visit www.lexful.ai.

About Lexful

Lexful is an AI-native IT documentation platform built specifically for MSPs. Innovative and insightful, Lexful automatically captures and maintains IT documentation - turning static, outdated records, as well as tribal knowledge, into reliable, contextual intelligence teams can use. With smart automations, deep integrations, and a simple Ask Lex interface, Lexful keeps assets, procedures, and credentials accurate and accessible without manual effort. Secure by design, Lexful helps MSPs quickly standardize and scale operations, reduce documentation drift and operational friction, and deliver better service at scale.

Learn more and get started for free at lexful.ai.