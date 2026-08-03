Concentrix to Speak at Ai4 2026 About Scaling Enterprise AI for Real Business Outcomes

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC ), a global technology and services leader, announced today it will offer new insights into what it takes to make AI work in business during Ai4 2026, taking place August 4-6 at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

As enterprises move past basic use cases into operational reality, making AI effective takes more than choosing the right model. Success also depends on clean, reliable data, re-invented processes built to hold up under demanding operating conditions, security as a foundational element, and people with the skills to turn promising ideas into measurable results.

Based on Concentrix’ more than 20 years orchestrating people and technology to produce better business outcomes, Kathryn Harrison will join industry leaders to discuss why AI initiatives that perform well in a demo often stall when scaling in the enterprise. Harrison will also speak to why so many promising AI projects fail, held back by governance that was never built, and the long gap between a good idea and disciplined execution.

The panel presentation, "The Generative AI Playbook: Setting Your Enterprise Up for Success," moderated by Fast Company contributor Rob Pegoraro, will take place on Tuesday, August 4 at 2:10 PM PDT on the stage in Venetian Ballroom E. Attendees will leave with strategic and operational know-how for using generative AI to deliver real results.

"Enterprises are past asking whether AI works. The harder question is why so much of it never makes it at scale," said Kathryn Harrison, Global Vice President of Strategy and AI Platforms at Concentrix. "The companies pulling ahead treat this as an operating discipline, not a string of experiments. That is where we come in, helping clients turn AI from something they test into something that runs the business."

Concentrix will also be in the Exhibit Hall at booth #1562 all three days, where attendees can see the company’s proprietary iX technology, built by people who design, build, and run complex operations every day, drawing on insights from billions of real-world interactions. iX enables the orchestration of people, AI, data, and workflows so they work together as one connected operation.

Members of the media and analyst community interested in connecting with Concentrix at Ai4 2026 can contact media@concentrix.com.

About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC), is the Fortune 500® technology and services company, helping the world’s best brands create intelligent operations that perform in the real world. We design, build, and run integrated human and AI solutions, harnessing the insight from billions of real-world interactions to help 2000+ of the world’s most complex organizations solve their toughest business challenges. Backed by 20+ years of operational experience and battle tested AI, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that helps clients across every major industry move from ambition to measurable, scalable performance. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

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