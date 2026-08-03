St. Augustine Announces Dates for 2026–2027 Nights of Lights Festival

St. Augustine, FL, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Florida's Historic Coast is in full summer mode, St. Augustine is already preparing for its world-famous Nights of Lights festival, returning Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, through Monday, Jan. 18, 2027.

Nights of Lights began in 1993, inspired by the traditional Spanish practice of placing a single white candle in the window during the Christmas season. Thirty-three years later, the festival has become an internationally acclaimed holiday tradition. National Geographic named Nights of Lights one of the world's Top 10 holiday light displays in 2011 and 2012. An impact study conducted by Downs & St. Germain Research following the 2025–2026 festival found that 97% of surveyed attendees were satisfied with their visit, and 90% said they would return for Nights of Lights.

“Our destination truly shines during the holiday season,” says Susan Phillips, President and CEO of St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau. “Not only does the city look beautiful, but Florida’s Historic Coast also excels at providing a top-notch visitor experience. There’s a reason St. Augustine was named in the top five of the World’s Most Welcoming Cities for 2025. t's a bucket-list experience that often becomes an annual holiday tradition.”

Nights of Lights will return on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, the weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday, which is the festival’s traditional start date. The lights will remain on through Monday, Jan. 18, 2027, Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Nights of Lights is free and open to all, with no ticket required to enjoy the lights. The festival kicks off with Light-Up! Night, featuring live entertainment and the official lighting ceremony in the Plaza de la Constitución. Each evening, Historic Downtown St. Augustine glows with more than three million white lights adorning everything from rooftops and towering oaks to the iconic Bridge of Lions. Many tour operators and attractions, including trains, trolleys, boats, golf carts, and more, offer unique ways to enjoy the three million white twinkle lights that decorate the town.

The City of St. Augustine offers a free park-and-ride shuttle throughout Nights of Lights, making it easy for visitors to reach the festival without dealing with downtown parking. Designated parking areas, shuttle routes, and schedules will be posted closer to the date. The best way to stay apprised of the event’s details is the free Nights of Lights app. Introduced in 2025 and downloaded nearly 80,000 times, the app serves as a one-stop resource for key information, including parking details, shuttle schedules, interactive maps, upcoming events, and tips for exploring downtown.

With travelers increasingly booking holiday vacations months in advance, the announcement gives visitors the opportunity to secure lodging and reserve popular Nights of Lights tours before peak dates sell out.

Book now to save!

To celebrate the announcement, Florida's Historic Coast is offering two holiday-inspired promotions available this summer. The St. Augustine Beach House is offering guests 20% off stays from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2026, using the code XMAS. Guests will also enjoy a St. Augustine Beach House holiday ornament and a festive cupcake upon arrival. The Tasting Tours has opened two of its popular Nights of Lights tours for pre-booking. The UnMerry GrinchMas Ride and the Magical Ride with Santa provide a front-row view of the holiday lights from a luxurious electric vehicle, accompanied by the season’s most beloved or infamous characters.

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach; and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1-800-653-2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com. Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine; and Threads @floridashistoriccoast

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