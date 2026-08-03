Reco Experts to Present at Black Hat USA and DEF CON 34 on AI Agent Security Exposure

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reco , the AI and agent ecosystem security company, will present two sessions at Black Hat USA and DEF CON 34 focused on the security debt and lack of governance that quietly take root as AI agents become embedded in enterprise applications and workflows. Reco will also exhibit at Black Hat USA booth 1644.





Both talks will explore how agents, which are not limited to prompts, models or standalone AI tools, are creating an attack surface that exposes applications, identity systems, customer portals and business workflows to security risks. Reco experts will explain how agents can inherit permissions, use OAuth grants, trigger actions and expose data through trusted business systems organizations already use.

At Black Hat USA, Shir Grinfeld, Head of Product Growth at Reco, will present a three-phase framework for reducing the exposure window created by AI agents. The session will address how organizations can identify misconfigured apps, unenforced SSO policies and over-privileged tokens before agents find them; detect and respond to machine-speed OAuth probing during an incident; and preserve access trails for post-incident remediation and executive reporting.

At DEF CON 34, Reco security researcher Nitay Bachrach and threat detection engineer Cynthia Ardman, will co-lead “Salesforce Apex Predator: Breaking Salesforce Sites,” a hands-on workshop focused on Salesforce Experience Sites, one of the most under-tested attack surfaces in enterprise applications. The workshop will cover Aura and LWR frameworks, custom Apex controllers running in system mode, SOQL injection, unauthenticated route enumeration and LWRed, a new open-source scanner for LWR sites. The session is designed for pentesters and red teamers who need a practical methodology for assessing Salesforce sites that standard web testing often misses.

Black Hat USA Session

Session: Three-Phase Framework for Surviving the Mythos Era

Speaker: Shir Grinfeld, Head of Product Growth, Reco

Date/Time: Thursday, August 6, 10:50–11:10 a.m.

Location: PULSE_STAGE/05

Format: 20-Minute Session

Tracks: AI, ML & Data Science; Identity & Access Management

DEF CON 34 Session

Session: Salesforce Apex Predator: Breaking Salesforce Sites

Speakers: Nitay Bachrach, Security Researcher, Reco; Cynthia Ardman, Threat Detection Engineer, Reco

Date/Time: Saturday, August 8, 2:00 p.m.

Location: LVCC - L2 - W233 (Workshops)

Format: Four hour workshop

Tracks: Offensive Salesforce Experience Site testing for pentesters and red teamers

Meeting Reco Experts at Black Hat and DEF CON

Reco executives and researchers will be available at Black Hat and DEF CON to discuss how AI agents are creating unrecognized and ungoverned risk across enterprise ecosystems, and what organizations can do to protect against business disruption and data leakage. To schedule a conversation with Reco contact marc@mgpr.net .

About Reco

Reco is the leader in Agent Ecosystem Security. The Reco Platform secures agents and their operating environments where applications, identities, permissions and workflows intersect. It discovers an organization’s entire third-party ecosystem, prioritizes real risk over alert volume and remediates with precision across every human identity, agent, app and permission in the environment. The Reco Platform has more than 260 app integrations and 1,000 detection controls. Built on the Reco Graph, it delivers new integrations in hours through the Reco Factory and pre-built agent and app intelligence from the Reco Library. Security leaders at Fortune 500 enterprises choose Reco to bring order to agent proliferation and the chain reactions that follow. Learn more at reco.ai.



Media Contact

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for Reco

marc@mgpr.net

+1 617-877-7480

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/266acd04-fa85-49c3-98de-c52644f749a8