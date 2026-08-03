1Kosmos Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Kosmos , a leader in unifying identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification. In the companion 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Identity Verification report, 1Kosmos received the highest product score (4.28 out of 5) for the workforce use cases.

The full Magic Quadrant report is available here: https://hubs.ly/Q04ryq9S0 .

Enterprises have traditionally verified employee identity at onboarding, then relied on credentials, MFA prompts and service desk procedures for every trust decision that follows. This approach is being exploited through deepfakes, synthetic identities, stolen credentials and social engineering during high risk moments. These include password resets, device enrollment, account recovery, privileged access and help desk interactions.

1Kosmos provides identity verification that extends beyond onboarding and into critical trust moments where organizations must know with certainty who is actually behind a credential, request, transaction or AI agent action. The 1Kosmos Trust platform supports Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Employee (KYE) and Know Your Agent (KYA) use cases by helping organizations verify the human identity behind customers, workers and delegated autonomous activity with continuous monitoring.

“Being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification is a major milestone for 1Kosmos and, we believe, validates our focus on securing the person or an AI agent behind every digital interaction,” said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos. “Workforce identity has become one of the most important control points in enterprise security, as organizations need to defend against deepfakes, North Korean (DPRK) actors and AI-enabled impersonation, while governing which verified humans are authorizing AI agents to act. 1Kosmos brings certainty into the moments where trust is established and challenged, without introducing user friction.”

Unified Platform for All Identity Verification Use Cases

1Kosmos enables organizations to verify users through government-issued document verification, live biometric matching, liveness detection and cryptographic credential binding. Once verified, users can authenticate without passwords using phishing-resistant credentials. When risk increases, such as during account recovery, service desk validation, device enrollment, privileged access or sensitive workflow changes, organizations can reverify the same trusted identity without forcing users through full re-enrollment.

This approach helps enterprises reduce identity fraud, improve workforce onboarding, strengthen account recovery, protect service desk workflows and satisfy compliance requirements while delivering a low-friction user experience. 1Kosmos supports workforce, customer, government, citizen and emerging AI agent identity use cases from a single platform, enabling organizations to replace fragmented identity verification and authentication processes with a unified model for verified digital trust.

Recent 1Kosmos milestones include FedRAMP High authorization, availability across major cloud and enterprise marketplaces, expanding integrations with platforms including Microsoft Entra Verified ID, ServiceNow and Epic environments, and continued adoption by global enterprises, public sector agencies and organizations in regulated industries.

For more information, visit: https://www.1kosmos.com/watch-demo/

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification, Nayara Sangiorgio, Akif Khan, Zachary Smith, 28 July 2026

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Identity Verification, Akif Khan, Nayara Sangiorgio, Zachary Smith, 29 July 2026

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About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers and residents to securely engage with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users’ personal information.

The company conducts millions of authentications daily for major banks, telecommunications providers, technology and service providers, healthcare organizations and retailers worldwide. 1Kosmos has raised more than $72M in venture capital funding and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos

617-877-7480

marc@mgpr.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80e38cea-b9f3-4b47-a7d3-383d11d6e376