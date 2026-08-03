Wonderful Halos and Blippi Team Up to Make Healthy Snacking More Fun for Families This School Year

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of the new school year, Wonderful Halos® , one of America’s most-loved healthy snack brands, has partnered with Blippi , one of the most popular live-action preschool brands in the world. Known for their playful personalities and signature orange-and-blue colors, these two beloved brands are bringing more fun to snack time through a new campaign, family experiences, and in-store moments designed to inspire healthy habits.

Launching today, a national ad campaign, “Halos Save Lunch,” follows Blippi on a mission to find the perfect lunchbox snack. After sorting through a lineup of less-than-ideal options, Blippi remembers the obvious choice – sweet, seedless, easy-to-peel Wonderful Halos. Perfectly sized for lunchboxes and little hands, Halos provide 50 percent of the recommended daily value of vitamin C per serving and have natural energy, helping kids and parents alike power through their day.





“Blippi has become a trusted friend to so many families, and he embodies what Wonderful Halos stand for – healthy fun – making this a natural partnership,” said Jennifer Hirano, vice president of marketing for The Wonderful Company. “As families head back to school, we’re excited to show parents that Wonderful Halos are a nutritious, convenient, and Blippi-approved snack kids will love, and parents will feel good about packing in their lunchboxes.”

This fall, Halos and Blippi will hit the road for a series of meet-and-greet experiences in select East Coast cities, where families can meet Blippi in person, snap photos, and enjoy Wonderful Halos together. The events are designed to celebrate back-to-school with memorable moments for kids and parents alike.

One lucky family can win an all-expenses-paid trip to meet Blippi at one of these experiences, complete with exclusive event access and unforgettable memories, as part of Halos’ Sweetest Blippi Meet & Greet Contest .

Parents and legal guardians of children ages 3–10 are eligible to enter by submitting a brief statement (100 words or fewer) explaining why meeting Blippi would mean the world to their family. Entries will be evaluated based on relevance, creativity, originality, and emotional impact. The winner will be selected Sept. 1 and notified Sept. 3. Enter for a chance to win at halosfun.com/blippi and see the terms here for full conditions of entry.

“Partnering with Wonderful Halos is a natural fit for Blippi as we head into a new school year,” said Jeff Skaggs, senior director of Brand Partnerships at Moonbug Entertainment. “Blippi is all about inspiring curiosity and making learning fun, and Wonderful Halos brings that same playful, family-first energy to healthy snacking for families. We’re excited to bring our brands together to create memorable experiences for kids and parents, from the Produce aisle to live meet-and-greet experiences this fall.”

Meet-and-greet events will require advance tickets through Eventbrite and will take place at the following locations.

Ticket details will be announced closer to each event date.

Sept. 25 (Boston area): Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury, MA 01913

Oct. 3 (Tampa area): HarvestMoon Fun Farm, 15990 Stur St., Masaryktown, FL 34604



Bringing the partnership to life in stores, eye-catching Blippi point-of-sale displays and life-sized Blippi standees can be found throughout Produce departments nationwide. Available through December 2026, the displays are designed to create excitement and offer kids the chance to pose alongside their favorite explorer, Blippi, while families shop for Halos mandarins.

Wonderful Halos, the world’s sweetest mandarins, are available year-round in 2-, 3-, and 5-pound bags at grocery, mass, and club stores nationwide. To learn more about the contest and for official rules, please visit halosfun.com/blippi . For recipe inspiration, craft ideas, and more information about Wonderful Halos, visit halosfun.com .

About Wonderful Halos

Wonderful Halos are sweet, seedless, and easy-to-peel California-grown mandarins that both kids and parents love. The palm-sized fruit are Non-GMO Project Verified and available at produce aisles nationwide at grocery, mass, and club retailers year-round.

Wonderful Halos is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held company with a portfolio that includes other No. 1 brands such as Wonderful Pistachios, POM Wonderful, FIJI Water, Wonderful Seedless Lemons, JUSTIN wines, and Teleflora. To discover more about the fun, delicious world of Halos, visit halosfun.com , or follow Halos on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok . To learn more about The Wonderful Company’s corporate social responsibility impact, visit csr.wonderful.com .

About Wonderful Citrus

Wonderful Citrus is America’s largest integrated grower, shipper, and packer of fresh citrus, including clementine/mandarin, navel, and Valencia oranges; lemons; limes; grapefruits; and other citrus varieties. Wonderful Citrus owns, cultivates, and harvests more than 60,000 acres of fresh citrus and ships it around the world each year to ensure a year-round supply. Its citrus can be found in the produce department of grocery stores across America under the flagship consumer brands of Wonderful Halos mandarins and Wonderful Seedless Lemons.

Wonderful Citrus is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $6 billion global company, which also has other No. 1 brands such as Wonderful Pistachios, FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, JUSTIN wines, and Teleflora. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products, and its core values, please visit wonderful.com , or follow The Wonderful Company on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram . To learn more about The Wonderful Company’s corporate social responsibility impact, visit csr.wonderful.com .

About Blippi

Blippi is the fun, energetic character known for his signature blue and orange outfit and his entertaining and educational videos. One of the most popular live-action preschool brands in the world, Blippi turns the world into a playground for preschoolers everywhere. The brand empowers early childhood learning through curiosity, fun, and real-world adventure. Over the last decade, the Blippi brand has evolved from a singular YouTube creator to a worldwide sensation with more than 100 million fans around the world and over one billion average monthly YouTube views. The franchise has grown rapidly since it was acquired by Moonbug Entertainment in 2020, expanding into a global franchise through live-action events, consumer products, music, and more. Blippi is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed on over 65 distribution platforms.

About Moonbug

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company inspiring kids everywhere to laugh, learn, and grow. The company is behind some of the biggest kids' entertainment brands in the world, including CoComelon and Blippi. Moonbug believes every child should have access to entertaining and enriching content, making its shows available on more than 150 video platforms globally including Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and YouTube Kids. The company is also a global leader in preschool music and audio experiences, available on 100+ audio platforms globally. Moonbug brands extend far beyond the screen to include streaming music, consumer products, and live events.

Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

Contact:

Lauren Berle

halospr@wonderful.com

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a851909-99ae-44bc-8d65-a701e3f99812