Oklahoma Department of Transportation Adopts PointMan to Improve the Utility Infrastructure Throughout the State

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar® Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS, OTCQX: MAPPF, FSE: 5D00), developer of PointMan® Precision Mapping Solutions® and LinQD™ enterprise integration platform, is pleased to announce that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (“ODOT”) has adopted ProStar’s flagship cloud and mobile solution, PointMan®, to significantly improve the management of underground utilities within the state's rights-of-way throughout Oklahoma.

Following a successful pilot program,

ODOT has engaged ProStar to implement PointMan across its departmental operations



Driven by the need for improved accuracy, safety, efficiency, and regulatory compliance, organizations are turning to advanced technologies to modernize how critical infrastructure is planned, built, and maintained. This evolution marks a significant shift away from paper-based processes toward fully connected, data-driven operations. ProStar’s PointMan is at the forefront of this shift, with adoption increasing among hardware manufacturers, construction companies, engineering and surveying firms, utility operators, and a growing number of state departments of transportation.

"The adoption of PointMan by another state Department of Transportation is a significant milestone for the Company and reflects the value that our solution delivers," stated Page Tucker, Founder of ProStar. "I believe the entire construction industry is reaching a pivotal tipping point as not knowing where utilities are buried has become a national issue that affects stakeholders involved in infrastructure construction and maintenance. We are actively engaged with several other state transportation agencies seeking to modernize their operations with our precision mapping technology."

About The Oklahoma Department of Transportation

Founded in 1911 as the Oklahoma Highway Department, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation serves as the agency responsible for planning, designing, constructing, operating, and maintaining Oklahoma's highway-based transportation infrastructure. This includes the non-toll interstate system, the U.S. highway system, the state highway system, and management of the state's rail assets. ODOT also assists local governments in administering programs to improve local road systems and oversees multimodal transportation initiatives, including freight rail, passenger rail, public transit, and coordination with the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS), Oklahoma's inland waterway.

About ProStar

ProStar Geocorp is a leading provider of geospatial intelligence technologies with a mission to become the global standard for mapping and managing critical infrastructure. The Company delivers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution and an enterprise integration platform that transforms how critical infrastructure assets are identified, managed, and maintained worldwide.

ProStar’s flagship products, PointMan and LinQD, make infrastructure mapping and management more accurate, accessible, and connected than ever before. PointMan provides a powerful cloud and mobile precision mapping solution, while LinQD seamlessly integrates both emerging technologies and legacy systems into a single unified platform. By streamlining the management of critical infrastructure, ProStar’s solutions reduce risk, improve efficiency, and support regulatory compliance in complex, high-stakes environments.

The Company’s growing global customer base includes Fortune 500 corporations, leading construction and engineering firms, utilities, municipalities, and multiple state Departments of Transportation. ProStar has forged strategic alliances with global technology leaders, further extending its competitive advantage and accelerating adoption.

ProStar also holds an extensive intellectual property portfolio, with 16 issued patents in the United States and Canada, securing its leadership position in precision mapping technologies.

Headquartered in Grand Junction, Colorado, ProStar is committed to building a safer, smarter, and more resilient infrastructure future worldwide.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

For further information, please contact:

Page Tucker

Founder and Director

970-242-4024

ptucker@prostarcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company’s future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.