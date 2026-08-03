Invest in the Future of Plasma Therapeutics: US Capital Global Securities Announces $20 Million Offering for Thplasma

San Francisco, California, USA, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, the SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate of the global financial group US Capital Global, is pleased to present eligible investors with the opportunity to participate in a $20 million financing for Thplasma (the “Company”), comprising a $15 million equity investment and a $5 million venture debt facility.

Thplasma is a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company operating an integrated human plasma platform spanning plasma collection, manufacturing, and commercialization. Through its network of FDA- and EMA-licensed plasma collection centers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the Company supplies human plasma to leading pharmaceutical manufacturers under long-term supply agreements for the production of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), albumin, and other plasma-derived therapies used to treat immune deficiencies and other serious medical conditions.

The Company has established an operating foundation through its plasma collection business, generating recurring revenue from long-term supply contracts with major pharmaceutical companies. Building on this platform, Thplasma is developing its own IVIG and albumin biosimilar products for the U.S. market through an FDA-approved contract manufacturing partner, creating a pathway to significantly expand revenue and profitability over time.

Operating in a global plasma therapeutics market valued at approximately $35 billion, Thplasma is positioned to benefit from powerful long-term industry trends, including aging populations, expanding healthcare access, and increasing demand for plasma-based treatments. The United States remains the world’s largest source of plasma, accounting for approximately 70% of global production.

“Our vision is to build a fully integrated plasma therapeutics platform that combines the stability of an established plasma collection business with the significant upside of proprietary biopharmaceutical products,” said George Chi, CEO of Thplasma. “We have already established long-term customer relationships, secured important regulatory approvals, and built the operational infrastructure necessary to support future growth. This financing will help advance our IVIG development program and position us to participate more fully in the expanding plasma therapeutics market.”

“Unlike many biotechnology companies pursuing new therapies, Thplasma benefits from an existing revenue-generating business, established customer relationships, and a clear regulatory pathway for its biosimilar products,” said Charles Towle, CEO of US Capital Global Securities LLC. “We believe that the Company’s integrated business model, dual FDA and EMA licenses, and strategic manufacturing partnership provide significant competitive advantages in a highly regulated industry with substantial barriers to entry. We are pleased to be assisting Thplasma with this financing and invite eligible investors to learn more about this opportunity.”

About Thplasma

Thplasma is a U.S.-based plasma collection and biopharmaceutical company focused on building an integrated platform spanning plasma collection, manufacturing, and commercialization. The Company operates FDA- and EMA-licensed plasma collection centers supplying plasma to leading pharmaceutical manufacturers while advancing proprietary IVIG and albumin biosimilar products for the U.S. market through an FDA-approved contract manufacturing partner. Thplasma’s business model combines recurring revenue from plasma collection with the long-term growth potential of plasma-derived therapeutics. Learn more at www.thplasma.com.

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) serves as the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global, specializing in facilitating growth-stage investments. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been dedicated to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated investment opportunities. For further details about this investment opportunity, contact Frank Villarreal, Managing Director and Partner, at fvillarreal@uscapital.com or call +1 415-350-4092.

Disclaimer: USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold, or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscapglobalsecurities.com/crs.html.

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