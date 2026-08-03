Greystone Provides $105.8 Million in Freddie Mac Refinancing for Two Multifamily Communities in El Cajon, California

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a combined $105,780,000 in Freddie Mac refinancing for two multifamily communities in El Cajon, California. The financing, totaling 476 apartment units across Colonnade at Fletcher Hills and Forest Park at Fletcher Hills, was originated by Clint Darby and Andrew Remenschneider of Greystone on behalf of Bridge Investment Group. Spencer Dunlop, Managing Director, Bridge Debt Capital Markets, led the debt financing effort for the borrower, with BMO serving as correspondent.

The Freddie Mac refinance loans include a $32.3 million loan for Colonnade at Fletcher Hills, a 138-unit multifamily community, and a $73.5 million loan for Forest Park at Fletcher Hills, a 338-unit multifamily community.

Located in the Fletcher Hills neighborhood of El Cajon, both garden-style apartment communities have benefited from significant capital improvements in recent years and offer residents a range of amenities with convenient access to major employment centers, retail destinations, and transportation corridors throughout the San Diego metropolitan area.

"Freddie Mac continues to provide an attractive execution for well-located multifamily assets with experienced sponsorship," said Mr. Darby. "We were pleased to help Bridge Investment Group secure long-term financing solutions for these two communities, positioning the properties for continued success while supporting the borrower's long-term investment strategy."

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

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