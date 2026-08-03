Accounts Receivable Automation Market to Reach $14.26 Billion by 2035 as AI-Driven Finance Automation Accelerates Global Digital Transformation | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Accounts Receivable Automation Market was valued at USD 4.20 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 14.26 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

The accounts receivable automation market is witnessing substantial growth because of rising demand for efficient and quick payments, cash flow management, and minimized manual effort within financial processes. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and intelligent process automation are being used increasingly by enterprises to optimize the processes related to invoice processing, payments tracking, and credit management of customers.





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Cash Flow Optimization and Digital Finance Transformation Driving Global Market Growth

The increasing necessity for optimizing cash flow, eliminating manual accounting, and speeding up the process of payment collection is fueling the growth of the global accounts receivable automation market. There is a high inclination toward the use of AI-based automation solutions that can help in improving the process of invoice processing, automating the process of collections, facilitating dispute resolution, and credit management of customers.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment

In the year 2025, the Cloud Segment accounted for the major market share of 72% in the Accounts Receivable Automation Market and is also forecasted to exhibit the highest growth rate in the forecast period. on the account of high demand for scalable, flexible, and economical financial automation solutions.

By Vertical

In 2025, the BFSI sector made up 28% of the overall market size due to high volume of transactions, invoice creation processes, and digital banking solution implementation, which demands automated receivables. The Healthcare sector is expected to have the fastest growth rate owing to the increased complexity of billing, claims management, reimbursements, and revenue cycle management.

By Component

The Solution segment had the highest market share of 64% in 2025 as companies started using software for their invoicing, payments, collections, reconciliation, and finance analysis activities. The Services segment will witness high growth due to increased demand for implementation, consultancy, integration, and optimization services.

By Organization Size

The Large Enterprises sector held the major 67% market share in 2025 attributed to large transaction volume, complicated financial transactions, and investment in enterprise-wide automation technology solutions. The Small & Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs) sector is expected to grow at a rapid pace on account of availability of cost-effective cloud-based automation solutions.

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Regional Analysis:

North America holds a share of 38.40% of the worldwide accounts receivable automation market revenue in 2025, and North America is leading among the regional markets because of technological adoption and robust infrastructure, along with the availability of top finance automation providers. The increasing focus of enterprises on e-invoicing and finance processes is boosting regional market leadership.

The U.S. accounts receivable automation market was valued at approximately USD 1.37 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 4.57 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of approximately 12.8%. Market growth is driven by widespread technology adoption, advanced digital infrastructure, strong vendor presence, and increasing enterprise focus on improving cash flow management while reducing days sales outstanding.

Europe accounts receivable automation market was valued at approximately USD 1.13 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 3.64 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of approximately 12.40% from 2026 to 2035. Europe still holds its relevance in terms of market share in the global Accounts Receivable Automation Market owing to increased digitalization drives among enterprises as well as compliance requirements for financial processes. Among European countries, Germany is leading the pack in terms of demand, whereas the UK and France are making contributions towards market growth.

The region of Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the fast pace of digitization among SMEs, rising popularity of cloud-based accounting solutions, governmental initiatives that encourage electronic invoicing, and cross-border business activity. China is the dominant market within the region, whereas India will be the fastest growing country market.

Key Players:

SAP SE

Oracle

Microsoft

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Salesforce

Workday

Infor

The Sage Group

HighRadius

Billtrust

BlackLine

Tesorio

Quadient

Kofax

Esker's

Bottomline Technologies

Comarch

Zoho Corporation

Tipalti

Stripe

Recent Developments:

2025: BlackLine expanded its AI-driven accounts receivable and financial close automation platform, targeting enterprise finance teams seeking integrated cash application and dispute resolution capabilities.

2025: Billtrust advanced its cloud-based invoicing and payment automation platform, focusing on BFSI and manufacturing organizations seeking faster collections and reduced days sales outstanding.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Payment Automation and Cash Flow Performance Metrics – helps you evaluate accounts receivable automation adoption, payment processing efficiency, invoice management performance, and cash flow optimization across major industries.

– helps you evaluate accounts receivable automation adoption, payment processing efficiency, invoice management performance, and cash flow optimization across major industries. Invoice Processing and Credit Risk Management Metrics – helps you understand the impact of automated invoicing, payment tracking, AI-driven credit risk assessment, and dispute resolution on enterprise financial operations.

– helps you understand the impact of automated invoicing, payment tracking, AI-driven credit risk assessment, and dispute resolution on enterprise financial operations. AI Enabled Financial Automation and Operational Efficiency Metrics – helps you identify how artificial intelligence, machine learning, intelligent workflows, and cloud technologies are improving financial accuracy and reducing manual intervention.

– helps you identify how artificial intelligence, machine learning, intelligent workflows, and cloud technologies are improving financial accuracy and reducing manual intervention. Deployment Model and Technology Adoption Trends – helps you assess the adoption of cloud-based accounts receivable automation platforms and enterprise finance transformation strategies across organizations.

– helps you assess the adoption of cloud-based accounts receivable automation platforms and enterprise finance transformation strategies across organizations. Digital Finance and Enterprise Automation Integration – helps you understand how electronic invoicing, digital payments, shared service centers, and automated receivables management are transforming enterprise finance operations.

– helps you understand how electronic invoicing, digital payments, shared service centers, and automated receivables management are transforming enterprise finance operations. Regional Market and Competitive Landscape Analysis – helps you evaluate leading regional markets, enterprise finance software providers, digital transformation initiatives, strategic developments, and competitive positioning shaping the global Accounts Receivable Automation industry.

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