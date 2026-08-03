Raymond James Investment Management Completes Conversion of ClariVest Capital Appreciation Fund to Actively Managed ETF

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James Investment Management , a global asset management company with over $171 billion in assets and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raymond James, today announced the completion of the conversion of the Carillon ClariVest Capital Appreciation Mutual Fund into the newly launched RJ ClariVest Capital Appreciation ETF (NYSE: RJCA), an actively managed exchange-traded fund.

RJCA, which began trading today on the New York Stock Exchange, is managed by a team at ClariVest Asset Management (ClariVest), a boutique manager of Raymond James Investment Management. The conversion marks the launch of the firm’s fourth ETF, building on the launch of its first three ETFs in October 2025.

“We're excited to expand our ETF lineup with RJCA, giving advisors and investors another way to access the differentiated investment capabilities of our boutique teams,” said Matt Johnson, Head of Commercial Strategy at Raymond James Investment Management. “We remain committed to providing advisors and investors with access to differentiated investment strategies through the vehicles that best meet their evolving needs, and the launch of RJCA is the latest example of that commitment.”

RJCA is a U.S. large-cap growth ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in companies that the portfolio management team believes have the potential for attractive long-term growth in earnings, cash flow, and total company worth, favoring large-cap stocks that appear undervalued relative to their long-term growth fundamentals. RJCA is managed by ClariVest Portfolio Co-Managers Ed Wagner, CFA, Frank Feng, Ph.D., Amanda Freeman, CFA, and Todd Wolter, CFA. The ClariVest team applies a behavioral-based investment philosophy, recognizing that investment opportunities can arise when market expectations do not align with business fundamentals.

“RJCA combines a time-tested investment strategy with the benefits of the ETF structure, giving advisors and investors another way to access ClariVest's differentiated investment strategy,” said Johan Grahn, Head of ETFs at Raymond James Investment Management. “We're excited to add a large-cap growth strategy to our ETF lineup as we continue building a thoughtfully curated suite of active ETFs.”

“The Capital Appreciation Fund has been a core portfolio holding for many of our long-tenured clients for many years,” said Susan Walzer, President of the firm’s Family of Funds. “Now, advisors and investors can access that same investment strategy through the flexibility of the ETF structure.”

The product joins an existing suite of three active ETFs managed by teams at Eagle Asset Management, another boutique manager of Raymond James Investment Management:

RJ Eagle Vertical Income ETF (Ticker: RJVI)

RJ Eagle GCM Dividend Select Income ETF (Ticker: RJDI)

RJ Eagle Municipal Income ETF (Ticker: RJMI)





For more information about Raymond James Investment Management’s Active ETFs, visit https://www.rjetfs.com/ . For more information about the RJ ClariVest Capital Appreciation ETF, visit https://www.rjetfs.com/investment-strategies/rjca .

About Raymond James Investment Management

Raymond James Investment Management is a global asset management company that combines the exceptional insight and agility of individual investment teams with the strength and stability of a full-service firm. Together with our boutique investment managers – Chartwell Investment Partners, ClariVest Asset Management, Clark Capital, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management, and Scout Investments – we offer a range of investment strategies and asset classes through multiple vehicles. Our focus is on sustainable, risk-adjusted returns and alpha generation. We believe this lineup of institutional-class portfolio managers can help investors meet their long-term business and financial goals. Ultimately, our structure allows affiliated investment teams to focus on what they do best: managing portfolios.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the ETFs, please call 1-800-421-4184. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. ETFs are subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an ETF's shares may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact an ETF's ability to sell its shares. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The ETFs are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

Media Contacts:

Will Butler/Jansel Murad

Dukas Linden Public Relations

rjim@dlpr.com