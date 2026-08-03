Invest in the Revival of U.S. Commercial Real Estate: US Capital Global Securities Announces $100 Million Offering for REGAIN Investment Fund

San Francisco, California, USA, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, the SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate of the global financial group US Capital Global, is pleased to present eligible accredited investors with the opportunity to participate in a $100 million preferred equity offering for REGAIN Investment Fund, LLC (“REGAIN” or the “Fund”). The interests offered will provide investors with an attractive current-pay senior preferred yield.

REGAIN is a growth-stage commercial real estate investment portfolio focused on identifying undervalued opportunities created by today’s commercial real estate market dislocation. Rather than targeting distressed urban office towers, the Fund invests in well-located suburban office and mixed-use properties across high-growth Sunbelt and Southeastern markets, including Florida, Texas, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

The Fund currently owns and manages an existing portfolio of more than 27 office buildings comprising approximately 2.5 million square feet of space. Through an integrated operating model combining acquisition, asset management, property management, operations and capital improvements, REGAIN’s seasoned team seeks to increase occupancy, improve cash flow, create long-term value across its existing portfolio, and add new investments offering similar value-add opportunities.

Commercial real estate is entering what many industry participants view as one of its most compelling investment environments in more than a decade. REGAIN believes attractive acquisition opportunities have emerged in fast-growing regional markets benefiting from corporate relocation, population growth, and resilient tenant demand.

“Our investment strategy is built on identifying exceptional properties that are undervalued because of media narratives and market dislocation rather than deteriorating fundamentals,” said Steven M. Sadler, CEO of REGAIN. “By combining disciplined acquisitions, hands-on asset management, and targeted capital improvements, we seek to unlock value while maintaining a strong emphasis on downside protection. We believe today’s market presents a rare opportunity to acquire high-quality commercial real estate at attractive valuations.”

Unlike many traditional real estate funds that depend primarily on market appreciation, REGAIN focuses on operational execution and active management to drive performance. The Fund’s experienced leadership team brings more than two decades of commercial real estate investment experience, representing over $12 billion in prior transaction volume and a demonstrated history of repositioning underperforming assets into high-performing investments.

“REGAIN offers investors a differentiated approach to commercial real estate investing at a time when market conditions are creating compelling opportunities for experienced operators,” said Lisa Terk, Senior Vice President at US Capital Global. “The Fund combines a substantial existing portfolio, strong balance sheet, integrated operating platform, and seasoned management team with a disciplined value-add investment strategy focused on high-growth Sunbelt markets. We are pleased to be backing REGAIN with this preferred equity offering and invite eligible investors to learn more about this worthwhile opportunity.”

About REGAIN Investment Fund

REGAIN Investment Fund, LLC is a commercial real estate investment platform focused on acquiring, managing, and repositioning office and mixed-use properties throughout high-growth Sunbelt and Southeastern U.S. markets. The Fund employs an integrated operating model that combines disciplined acquisitions, proactive asset management, operational excellence, and targeted capital improvements to create long-term value for investors. Its portfolio currently comprises more than 27 office buildings totaling approximately 2.5 million square feet of commercial real estate. Learn more at www.regainfund.com.

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) serves as the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global, specializing in facilitating growth-stage investments. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been dedicated to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated investment opportunities. For further details about this investment opportunity, contact Lisa Terk, Senior Vice President, at lterk@uscapital.com or call +1 415-889-1026.

Disclaimer: USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold, or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscapglobalsecurities.com/crs.html.

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