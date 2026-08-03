BluSky AI Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Salt Lake City Utah, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BluSky AI Inc. (OTCQB: BSAI) today announced that its common stock has been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, with trading officially commencing on Monday, August 3. The company’s transition from the OTCID market to the OTCQB represents an important step in its capital markets strategy and reflects its ongoing focus on regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and investor transparency.

The OTCQB Venture Market is recognized for its higher financial reporting standards, annual verification requirements, and management certification, and meets minimum bid price and other eligibility requirements established by OTC Markets Group—criteria aligned with BluSky AI’s institutional approach to governance and disclosure.

The company’s common stock will continue to trade under the ticker symbol BSAI.

The OTCQB uplisting may increase the company's visibility among investors and market participants while supporting its ongoing capital markets initiatives. The company believes its OTCQB uplisting supports its ongoing efforts to expand awareness among investors, strengthen corporate governance practices, and execute its long-term business strategy.

Statement from Trent D’Ambrosio, CEO

Trent D’Ambrosio, Founder and CEO of BluSky AI, commented on the significance of the milestone:

“Beginning trading on the OTCQB marks a defining moment for our company. It signals our commitment to transparency, disciplined growth, and delivering real value to our investors and partners. This uplisting is a testament to the work our team has put into building a compliant, scalable AI infrastructure platform. We’re just getting started, and this step positions us to accelerate everything we’ve been building.”

Company Commentary

BluSky AI emphasized that the OTCQB confirmation is an important evolution in the company. The uplisting compliments the company’s ongoing Regulation A capital raising efforts. The OTCQB enhances visibility with investors and partners.

The company noted that this step reflects months of disciplined preparation, including audited financials, strengthened governance, and the establishment of a compliance-aligned communications framework. Management reiterated that the uplisting is part of a broader execution plan focused on scalable AI infrastructure, strategic partnerships, and responsible capital formation.

BluSky AI will continue to provide updates regarding its business strategy, operational progress, and other material developments as appropriate.

Regulation A Offering information is available at: https://invest.bluskyaidatacenters.com/

Copies of the final offering circular are available on this website.

About BluSky AI Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, BluSky AI Inc. (the “Company” or “BluSky AI”) is an AI infrastructure company focused on developing modular, rapidly deployable SkyMod data centers. SkyMods are next-generation, scalable AI Factories providing speed-to-market and energy optimization for entities requiring high-performance infrastructure to support machine learning workloads. BluSky AI empowers small, mid-sized, enterprise, and academic partners from start-up to scale-up to drive innovation without compromise.

The Regulation A offering will be made only by means of an offering circular. The offering circular for the offering is available at _ https://invest.bluskyaidatacenters.com/ . This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact:

Trent D’Ambrosio

CEO, BluSky AI Inc.

trentdambrosio@bluskyaidatacenters.com

www.bluskyaidatacenters.com

Forward-Looking Statements: