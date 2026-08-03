A US Uranium Company Just Earned a Spot in the World's Preeminent Nuclear ETF. Here's Why That Matters.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary - For a young public company, few validations carry more weight than being added to the index that global capital uses to define your sector. That is what just happened to Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL), the next-generation nuclear energy company that owns the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States. Eagle has been added to the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index, the benchmark tracked by the Global X Uranium ETF (NYSE Arca: URA), placing it alongside names that define the global nuclear industry, from tier-one producer Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) to US developer IsoEnergy (NYSE American: ISOU), energy-equipment leader GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV), and nuclear engineering firm Fluor (NYSE: FLR).

What Happened

Eagle announced that it has been added to the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index as part of the Index's semi-annual rebalancing, with the change announced by Solactive AG on July 27, 2026 and implemented at the market open on Monday, August 3, 2026. The addition qualifies Eagle's common stock for inclusion in the Global X Uranium ETF, one of the world's foremost nuclear and uranium focused funds, with over US$5 billion in net assets. Index composition is determined solely by Solactive's rules-based methodology. Details are available through the company's newsroom.



The mechanics matter here. The Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index tracks companies across the entire nuclear fuel cycle, including uranium mining, exploration, conversion, enrichment, nuclear fuel production, and nuclear technologies and components. It serves as a benchmark for exchange-traded funds seeking exposure to the companies that define the global nuclear sector. Qualifying for it is not a subjective endorsement; it is a rules-based recognition that a company has reached the scale and relevance to sit among the sector's established names.

Why It Matters

Index inclusion changes the profile of a stock in concrete ways. When a company qualifies for an index tracked by a multi-billion-dollar ETF, passive investment vehicles that follow that benchmark gain exposure to the name, broadening its shareholder base beyond the investors who seek it out directly. It raises visibility among nuclear-focused and institutional investors, improves the stock's discoverability, and places it on the same screens as the sector's largest players. For a company that only became publicly traded in early 2026, moving onto that shortlist this quickly is a meaningful step in its maturation as a public entity.



Eagle's chief executive framed the breakthrough in those terms. “Today's announcement is an important milestone for Eagle and includes us on the shortlist of prominent leading companies in the nuclear and uranium industry,” said Eagle CEO Mark Mukhija. “Inclusion in Solactive's Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index highlights our expanding role in global nuclear energy markets and is a testament to the work being done by our team every day. We continue to work towards development of an integrated nuclear energy platform combining domestic uranium resources with advanced SMR technology, and inclusion in the Solactive Index increases our visibility in the public markets and exposure with nuclear-focused investors.”

The Asset Behind the Recognition

Index inclusion reflects what a company owns, and in Eagle's case that is a genuinely strategic asset. Eagle owns the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States, located in southeastern Oregon. The centerpiece is the Aurora deposit, which hosts 32.75 million pounds Indicated and 4.98 million pounds Inferred of near-surface uranium resource under the S-K 1300 standard, alongside the adjacent Cordex deposit, which the company believes offers potential to expand the project's overall resource inventory. BBA USA Inc. previously completed Aurora's S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate and authored the related Technical Report Summary in August 2025, providing technical continuity as the project advances.



What distinguishes Eagle from a conventional explorer is the second half of its strategy. The company is building what it describes as an integrated nuclear platform, combining its domestic uranium resource with advanced Small Modular Reactor technology, positioning it across both the fuel and the reactor sides of the nuclear value chain. That integrated approach, uranium in the ground plus a path toward next-generation reactor technology, is the profile the market and US policy are actively rewarding as the country works to rebuild a secure domestic nuclear fuel supply chain.

The Sector Backdrop

Eagle's inclusion arrives at a moment of unusual momentum for the nuclear sector. The United States operates the world's largest fleet of reactors but produces only a small fraction of the uranium they consume. In order to address this glaring deficit, Washington has responded by adding uranium to the federal critical-minerals list, moving to restrict Russian uranium imports, and pushing to rebuild domestic conversion and enrichment capacity, an endeavor that has garnered broad bipartisan support. At the same time, demand is climbing rapidly, driven in large part by AI and Quantum Computing data-center operators signing power-purchase agreements for reliable, carbon-free nuclear baseload. As a result, uranium's long-term contract price has moved to multi-year highs as utilities lock in supply.



That structural supply-demand gap is the backdrop against which index providers and ETFs are expanding their nuclear exposure, and it is why a rules-based addition like Eagle's carries a clear signal. The companies listed below sit alongside Eagle in that same nuclear universe. They are referenced solely as market and sector context, are far larger and further along than Eagle, and are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. Their results are not indicative of Eagle's prospects. All figures are approximate and subject to change.

Cameco (NYSE: CCJ)

Cameco is the tier-one anchor of the uranium sector and the largest holding in the Global X Uranium ETF. Beyond its Tier 1 mining assets, its reach extends across the fuel cycle and into reactor technology through its joint ownership of Westinghouse Electric. In mid-2026 the company pointed to record-strength long-term uranium contract pricing and reaffirmed its production outlook, and it drew an analyst upgrade to Buy as the long-term price moved toward decade highs. Cameco is included to illustrate the scale and structure of the index Eagle has joined, and the tier-one end of the sector Eagle's domestic resource feeds into.

IsoEnergy (NYSE American: ISOU)

IsoEnergy is a uranium developer with high-grade assets in Canada's Athabasca Basin and development-stage projects in the United States, and it has drawn a strongly positive analyst reception as it advances its exploration and development pipeline. IsoEnergy is a useful reference for Eagle's own tier of the market: a well-regarded uranium developer advancing hard-rock resources toward production, in the same policy environment pushing to secure North American supply, though its assets and stage differ from Eagle's.

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV)

GE Vernova is a leading energy-equipment and power company whose portfolio spans gas, nuclear, hydro, wind, and grid technologies, including nuclear reactor work through its GE Hitachi BWRX-300 small modular reactor. The company posted strong 2026 results with sharply rising orders and backlog and a series of analyst price-target increases as it rode surging electricity and data-center demand. GE Vernova maps to the reactor-and-components side of the nuclear index Eagle has joined, and to the SMR technology dimension of Eagle's own integrated-platform strategy, on a vastly larger and more established scale.

Fluor (NYSE: FLR)

Fluor is a global engineering and construction company that has become a favored pick-and-shovel play on the nuclear buildout, with a growing role in small modular reactor projects and long-term government and energy contracts. The stock has performed strongly in 2026 on improving backlog quality and its nuclear-linked opportunities, drawing analyst price-target increases. Fluor is included to represent the engineering-and-construction layer of the nuclear index, the firms that will physically build the reactors the sector is planning, a different link in the same chain Eagle is positioning within.

What to Watch for

Index inclusion is a visibility milestone rather than an operational one, so the developments that follow are what will determine whether Eagle converts the attention into value. On the corporate side, watch for continued progress on the Aurora project as it advances toward a Pre-Feasibility Study, including permitting and technical work, and for any development of the adjacent Cordex deposit that could expand the resource. On the platform side, further advancement of Eagle's SMR technology strategy would reinforce the integrated uranium-and-reactor thesis that distinguishes it in the index.



The broader setup remains supportive. Uranium prices sit at multi-year highs, US policy is firmly behind rebuilding a domestic nuclear fuel supply chain, and demand from reactor deployment and AI-driven power growth represents a durable, long-term driver. Being added to the Solactive Index and qualifying for the Global X Uranium ETF places Eagle on the same stage as the sector's defining companies at exactly the moment capital is flowing into the space. It does not by itself de-risk the underlying project, which still faces the permitting, technical, financing, and commodity-price risks common to any development-stage resource. But it is a meaningful step in Eagle's emergence as a recognized name in the domestic nuclear story, and a signal worth watching as the company advances Aurora toward development.

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Article Source:

[1] Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp., “Eagle Nuclear Energy Added to the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index, Qualifying Eagle for Inclusion in the Global X Uranium ETF (URA),” August 3, 2026.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and the Business Combination. Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. became a public company through a business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (“SVII”), completed in February 2026, after which the combined company began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker “NUCL.” This publication may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Aurora and Cordex deposits, the S-K 1300 resource figures, index inclusion and its effects, the anticipated Pre-Feasibility Study, permitting, advanced Small Modular Reactor technology, uranium market conditions, and the company's business prospects. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including exploration, technical, permitting, financing, commodity-price, market, listing, and volatility risks, as well as risks associated with business combinations of this type. Inclusion in the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index and qualification for the Global X Uranium ETF are the result of a third-party, rules-based methodology determined solely by Solactive AG, do not constitute an endorsement of Eagle by Solactive AG or Global X, and provide no assurance of any particular level of investment, share price, trading volume, or future inclusion. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability; inferred resources are too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied. No Pre-Feasibility Study has been completed and no production decision has been made. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Readers should refer to Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form S-1 and subsequent filings, for a full discussion of risk factors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Referenced Companies. References to Cameco, IsoEnergy, GE Vernova, and Fluor are provided solely as market and sector context, and because they are constituents of the same nuclear-sector index universe referenced in this article. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp., and differ substantially in size, stage, capitalization, and business model. Their assets, operations, and share performance describe those companies only, are not indicative of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.'s prospects or results, and must not be relied upon in evaluating the profiled company. Co-membership in an index does not imply any similarity in scale, stage, or risk. No partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied. Commodity prices, market forecasts, and industry data cited describe the sector generally and are third-party estimates subject to change.

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