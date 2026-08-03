Felix Ankel, MD, Elected President of ABEM

EAST LANSING, Mich., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) announces the election of Felix Ankel, MD, as President of the ABEM Board of Directors.

Dr. Ankel is a Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Minnesota and a core faculty member of the HealthPartners Institute/Regions Hospital Emergency Medicine Residency Program in Saint Paul, Minnesota. He received his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin and completed residency training at the University of Illinois Chicago.

Dr. Ankel has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to ABEM and its mission through decades of service to the organization, including as an ABEM examiner since 2000, an Item Writer since 2010, and a member of the ABEM Board of Directors since 2018.

“I am honored to serve as ABEM President and privileged to work alongside the remarkable volunteers, ABEM-certified physicians, and staff who make our mission possible,” said Dr. Ankel. “ABEM exists to serve both Emergency Medicine and the public. By advancing meaningful certification standards, fostering innovation, and supporting physicians throughout their careers, we strive to be a strategic asset that strengthens public trust and helps ensure every patient receives exceptional emergency care.”

ABEM also announces the election of the following Directors to its Executive Committee:

Yvette Calderón, MD, MS, President-Elect: Dr. Calderón is Chair of Emergency Medicine at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University and the Clinical Health System Lead for Emergency Medicine at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kim M. Feldhaus, MD, Secretary-Treasurer: Dr. Feldhaus is an attending emergency physician at Boulder Community Health, a community-based, independent, nonprofit health system in Boulder, Colorado.

James D. Thomas, MD, Immediate Past President: Dr. Thomas is employed by Brown University Health and practices Emergency Medicine at St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River, MA.

Theodore J. Gaeta, DO, MPH, At-Large Member: Dr. Gaeta is Vice-Chair of Academic Affairs and Residency Program Director in the Department of Emergency Medicine at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and an Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, New York.

Ernest E. Wang, MD, At-Large Member: Dr. Wang is Chief of the Division of Emergency Medicine and Assistant Dean for Medical Education at Endeavor Health in Evanston, Illinois. He also serves as a Clinical Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine.

All ABEM physician Directors are clinically active emergency physicians. The ABEM Executive Committee and Board of Directors remain focused on maintaining the highest standards in the specialty of Emergency Medicine.

The American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) certifies emergency physicians who meet its educational, professional, and exam standards. Over 50,000 physicians are ABEM-certified, ensuring the highest standards in Emergency Medicine . ABEM certification is sought and earned by emergency physicians on a voluntary basis. ABEM is accredited by the NCCA and is a member board of the American Board of Medical Specialties .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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