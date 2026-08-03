Mark Cuban Foundation and Borough of Manhattan Community College Bring Free AI Bootcamp to New York City Teens

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Borough of Manhattan Community College, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in New York City this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – October 31, November 7, and November 14. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Borough of Manhattan Community College, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place in New York City is hosted and staffed by Borough of Manhattan Community College.

Borough of Manhattan Community College is one of more than 35 host companies selected to host camps across the U.S.

"Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC/CUNY) is delighted to host the NYC AI Bootcamp for high school students in partnership with the Mark Cuban AI Foundation," said Karen Wilson-Stevenson, Vice President of Institutional Advancement. "BMCC Computer Information Systems faculty developed CUNY’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Certificate Program, underscoring the college’s leadership in AI education. Dr. Mohammad Azhar of BMCC has been a trailblazer in this field for several years, leading initiatives such as the AI Student Innovation Hub for BMCC students and AI workshops for high school students across New York City. Dr. Azhar and his team look forward to welcoming participants to BMCC’s campus this fall and helping them expand their knowledge of the fascinating world of AI."

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org/students .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org .

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp

Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

About Borough of Manhattan Community College

Borough of Manhattan Community College, part of the City University of New York (CUNY), is a Fulbright Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) that awards associate degrees in over 60 fields. It has the highest undergraduate enrollment within the CUNY system and is ranked among the top community colleges nationwide in granting associate degrees to minority students, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.