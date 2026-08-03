Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 31 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 24 July 2026
|222,283
|648.75
|144,205,619
|Monday, 27 July 2026
|1,000
|629.00
|629,000
|Tuesday, 28 July 2026
|1,000
|630.00
|630,000
|Wednesday, 29 July 2026
|1,000
|627.00
|627,000
|Thursday, 30 July 2026
|1,000
|625.40
|625,404
|Friday, 31 July 2026
|1,000
|619.58
|619,584
|In the period 27 July 2026 - 31 July 2026
|5,000
|626.20
|3,130,988
|Accumulated until 31 July 2026
|227,283
|648.25
|147,336,607
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,465,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.86% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
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