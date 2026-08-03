Pred expands football coverage with La Liga, Champions League, Europa League and MLS

Panama City, PANAMA, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pred, the peer-to-peer sports prediction exchange, has added multiple new football leagues and markets.

Pred Sports Exchange

La Liga, Champions League, Europa League and MLS join EPL on its order book alongside Formula 1 and Tennis, with further competitions to follow through the 2026/27 season. The upcoming NFL and NBA leagues will complete the sports scene on PRED.

The expansion follows the busiest period in the exchange's history. Traders put $7.45m through tournament markets, with the most traded fixture alone clearing $826,000.

The pricing gap comes from how an exchange works. Bookmakers build a margin into their odds, usually 4 to 6% on markets, and the customer pays it on every price whether they notice or not. On Pred, traders set prices against each other on a central order book and pay a published commission on settled trades. Nobody prices in a margin because nobody takes the house side.

"The tournament was our stress test and the order book passed it," said Amit Mahensaria, CEO and co-founder of Pred. "When traders compete to set a price, the price tightens. That held across every market we ran this summer, and it will for every league we list this season. Better odds and instant resolution is a commitment you can hold us to."

Mahensaria spent 22 years as a professional sports trader before founding Pred. "I traded against bookmaker prices for two decades, so I know what sits inside them. An order book strips that out. The person on the other side of your trade is another trader with a different view, and the price you agree is the price you get."

On the expansion cadence: "Football is where our traders live, so football is where we build first. Europe's biggest club competitions are now on the book alongside the English Premier League. Expect more, and expect it to keep coming through the season."

Speed separates the exchange from prediction platforms as well as bookmakers. Trades on Pred match in 200 milliseconds. Markets resolve in three minutes once an outcome is confirmed, against the hours some prediction platforms take.

Pred also removes a restriction familiar to any successful sports trader: it cannot ban winners. Bookmakers routinely limit or close accounts that win too often. On an exchange, every position matches against another trader rather than the house, so a winning trader is a feature of the market, not a cost to the operator.

The new football markets are live now. The exchange will announce further competitions through the 2026/27 season.

About PRED

Pred is a peer-to-peer sports prediction exchange. Users trade contracts on sports outcomes with one another on an order book, with Pred operating the venue rather than taking the other side. Trades execute in 200ms and markets resolve in three minutes once the official outcome is confirmed. Pred runs on Base, settles in USDC, and is backed by Accel, Coinbase Ventures and Reverie

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https://www.pred.app